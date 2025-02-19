Viant to Present at an Upcoming Investor Conference

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viant Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: DSP), a leader in AI-powered programmatic advertising, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at an upcoming investor conference.

Event details are as follows:

Citizens JMP Technology Conference

March 4, 2025 (Management Presentation at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT)

San Francisco, CA

The presentation will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Viant’s website at https://investors.viantinc.com/. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Viant

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leader in AI-powered programmatic advertising, dedicated to driving innovation in digital marketing. Our omnichannel platform built for CTV allows marketers to plan, execute and measure their campaigns with unmatched precision and efficiency. With the launch of ViantAI, Viant is building the future of fully autonomous advertising solutions, empowering advertisers to achieve their boldest goals. Viant was recently awarded Best Demand Side Platform by MarTech Breakthrough, Great Place to Work® certification and received the Business Intelligence Group’s Innovation award for AI Advancements. Learn more at viantinc.com.

Investor Contact:

Nick Zangler

nzangler@viantinc.com

Media Contact:

Marielle Lyon

press@viantinc.com