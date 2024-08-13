Viant Technology Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viant Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: DSP), a leading advertising technology company, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“We are very pleased with our second quarter results, marked by record advertiser spend on our platform,” said Tim Vanderhook, Co-Founder and CEO, Viant. “We are seeing a market shift where advertisers are increasingly looking for alternatives to the largest legacy players in the industry, and we believe our position as a self-service, buy side platform along with our vision for autonomous advertising are key reasons why advertisers are increasing spend with Viant. Today we are excited to announce the launch of ViantAI, which integrates our suite of AI enabled tools to make planning, buying, measurement and optimization of programmatic advertising easier and more effective for customers. We believe we are uniquely positioned to continue benefiting from these market dynamics shifting in our favor as we deliver innovative solutions to our customers with ViantAI.”

Second quarter 2024 Financial Highlights, year-over-year (in thousands, except percentages and per share data):

2024 2023 Change (%) (NM = Not Meaningful) GAAP Revenue $ 65,866 $ 57,223 15% Gross profit $ 30,744 $ 23,700 30% Net income (loss) $ 1,488 $ (3,203 ) 146% Net income (loss) as a percentage of gross profit 5 % (14 )% NM Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—basic $ 0.00 $ (0.07 ) 100% Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.07 ) 100% Class A and Class B common shares outstanding (as of June 30) 63,360 Cash and cash equivalents (as of June 30) $ 209,744 Non-GAAP(1) Contribution ex-TAC $ 41,558 $ 33,688 23% Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,600 $ 6,816 41% Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC 23 % 20 % NM Non-GAAP net income $ 7,207 $ 5,095 41% Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—basic $ 0.08 $ 0.06 33% Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.06 33%

Business Highlights:

Record quarter for total advertiser spend(2) on the platform, with all-time highs in both connected television (“CTV”) and streaming audio advertiser spend.

CTV spend grew more than 40% year-over-year, driven by our Direct Access program and Household ID technology.

Streaming Audio nearly doubled year-over-year and accounted for almost 10% of total advertiser spend on the platform.

Generated approximately $14 million of cash flow from operations in the quarter.

Purchased 809 thousand shares of Class A common stock from May 1, 2024, through August 9, 2024 for a total of $8 million. As of August 9, 2024, $42 million remains available for repurchases under our Repurchase Program.

Announced a new integration with Google Cloud ’s BigQuery data clean rooms, enabling seamless onboarding of customers’ first-party data at scale from the Google Cloud ecosystem into the Viant Data Platform.

Certified by Great Place to Work for the third year in a row, with 88% of employees reporting Viant is a great place to work, 31 points higher than the average U.S. company.

“We saw continued momentum in the second quarter with accelerating growth in contribution ex-TAC and expansion of our margin of Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC,” said Larry Madden, CFO, Viant. “CTV and streaming audio continued to be notable drivers of growth for us, and together these channels once again represented more than half of all advertising spend on our platform during the quarter. Our team continues to execute well as we continue to scale with our existing customers while also adding new, larger mid-market customers to our platform. We are still in the early stages of capitalizing on our opportunity in programmatic and look forward to growing our market share in the quarters ahead.”

Guidance:

For the third quarter 2024, the Company expects:

Revenue in the range of $67.5 million to $70.5 million

Contribution ex-TAC in the range of $44.0 million to $46.0 million

Non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $33.0 million to $34.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $11.0 million to $12.0 million

Contribution ex-TAC, non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—basic and diluted are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to Viant’s financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release under “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release. We are not able to estimate gross profit, total operating expenses or net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis or reconcile the guidance provided for contribution ex-TAC, non-GAAP operating expenses, or adjusted EBITDA to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the variability and complexity with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures; in particular, the impact of future traffic acquisition costs and other platform operations expenses, as well as the measures and effects of our stock-based compensation related to equity grants that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price and the potential forfeitures of equity grants. We expect the variability of the above charges could have a significant and potentially unpredictable impact on our future GAAP financial results.

(1) For a discussion on how we define, use and calculate these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation thereof to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the supplementary schedules under “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

(2) We define advertiser spend as the total amount billed to our customers for activity on our platform inclusive of the costs of advertising media, third-party data, other add-on features and our platform fee we charge customers.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information:

As of June 30, 2024, there were 16.4 million shares of the Company’s Class A common stock outstanding and 47.0 million shares of the Company’s Class B common stock outstanding. For more information, please refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 12, 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Viant will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast of the call can be accessed from Viant’s Investor Relations website. An archived version of the webcast will be available from the same website after the call.

About Viant

For over 25 years, Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) has been at the forefront of technology innovation for advertisers. As a premier enterprise-grade Demand Side Platform, Viant excels in delivering omnichannel digital advertising, driving growth through connected television (CTV), advanced identity solutions, and AI-driven Autonomous Advertising. Through the Adtricity® sustainability program, Viant champions a more sustainable future for digital advertising. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, Viant has received accolades from G2 as the Best Software in Marketing & Advertising, Great Place to Work® certification, and the Business Intelligence Group’s Innovation award for AI advancements. Learn more at viantinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “guidance,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “will,” or words or phrases with similar meaning.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, Viant’s projected financial performance and operating results, including our guidance for revenue, contribution ex-TAC, non-GAAP operating expenses, and adjusted EBITDA, as well as statements regarding the impact of Google’s announcement that it will not pursue the deprecation of third-party cookies, Viant’s growth prospects, Viant’s ability to drive return on ad spend for our customers and capture increased market share, anticipated performance of and benefits of ViantAI, the effectiveness and scalability of Household ID, and Viant’s ability to capitalize on the changes in the programmatic advertising ecosystem. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the market for programmatic advertising developing slower or differently than Viant’s expectations, the demands and expectations of customers, the ability to attract and retain customers, the impact of information and data privacy trends and regulations on our business and competitors and other economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. We do not intend and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

VIANT TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 65,866 $ 57,223 $ 119,259 $ 98,943 Operating expenses(1): Platform operations 35,122 33,523 65,002 56,860 Sales and marketing 13,088 11,691 25,987 23,860 Technology and development 5,815 6,172 11,047 12,066 General and administrative 12,612 11,088 23,686 22,516 Total operating expenses 66,637 62,474 125,722 115,302 Loss from operations (771 ) (5,251 ) (6,463 ) (16,359 ) Other expense (income), net: Interest income, net (2,359 ) (2,049 ) (4,740 ) (3,868 ) Other expense, net 1 1 3 88 Total other expense (income), net (2,358 ) (2,048 ) (4,737 ) (3,780 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,587 (3,203 ) (1,726 ) (12,579 ) Provision for income taxes 99 — — — Net income (loss) 1,488 (3,203 ) (1,726 ) (12,579 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,433 (2,140 ) (834 ) (9,036 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Viant Technology Inc. $ 55 $ (1,063 ) $ (892 ) $ (3,543 ) Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.24 ) Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding: Basic 16,480 15,135 16,214 14,943 Diluted 19,235 15,135 16,214 14,943

(1) Stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization included in operating expenses are as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Stock-based compensation: Platform operations $ 554 $ 1,124 $ 960 $ 2,016 Sales and marketing 1,139 2,520 1,894 5,032 Technology and development 651 1,507 1,151 2,834 General and administrative 3,193 3,378 5,972 6,119 Total $ 5,537 $ 8,529 $ 9,977 $ 16,001

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Depreciation and amortization: Platform operations $ 3,531 $ 2,910 $ 7,057 $ 5,680 Sales and marketing — — — — Technology and development 440 383 871 776 General and administrative 196 246 385 495 Total $ 4,167 $ 3,539 $ 8,313 $ 6,951

VIANT TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data) As of



June 30, As of



December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 209,744 $ 216,458 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 122,922 117,473 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,683 6,486 Total current assets 341,349 340,417 Property, equipment, and software, net 29,946 28,261 Operating lease assets 24,072 22,995 Intangible assets, net 133 201 Goodwill 12,422 12,422 Other assets 628 615 Total assets $ 408,550 $ 404,911 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 62,624 $ 47,342 Accrued liabilities 36,279 39,263 Accrued compensation 8,602 10,925 Deferred revenue 208 316 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,063 3,762 Other current liabilities 2,302 7,242 Total current liabilities 114,078 108,850 Long-term debt — — Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 22,530 21,672 Total liabilities 136,608 130,522 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value Authorized shares — 10,000,000 Issued and outstanding — none — — Class A common stock, $0.001 par value Authorized shares — 450,000,000 Issued — 17,170,468 and 15,937,816 17 16 Outstanding — 16,375,138 and 15,783,941 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value Authorized shares — 150,000,000 Issued and outstanding — 46,984,667 and 47,032,260 47 47 Additional paid-in capital 119,740 112,830 Accumulated deficit (49,162 ) (43,509 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 795,330 and 153,875 shares held (7,578 ) (1,127 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Viant Technology Inc. 63,064 68,257 Noncontrolling interests 208,878 206,132 Total equity 271,942 274,389 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 408,550 $ 404,911

VIANT TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited; in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,726 ) $ (12,579 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,313 6,951 Stock-based compensation 9,977 16,001 Provision for doubtful accounts (32 ) 49 Loss on disposal of assets 9 104 Noncash lease expense 1,944 1,940 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,417 ) 11,433 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,466 ) 2,799 Accounts payable 15,608 (5,554 ) Accrued liabilities (3,139 ) (5,187 ) Accrued compensation (2,495 ) (3,206 ) Deferred revenue (108 ) 57 Operating lease liabilities (1,862 ) (1,671 ) Other liabilities (399 ) (282 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 18,207 10,855 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,484 ) (348 ) Capitalized software development costs (7,274 ) (6,114 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,758 ) (6,462 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of treasury stock related to tax withholdings on vested equity awards (7,299 ) (2,222 ) Repurchase of treasury stock related to the stock repurchase program (5,267 ) — Payment of member tax distributions (5,170 ) (4,843 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,607 — Payment of offering costs (34 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (16,163 ) (7,065 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (6,714 ) (2,672 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 216,458 206,573 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 209,744 $ 203,901

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding Viant’s results, we have included in this press release the following financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP: contribution ex-TAC, non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—basic and diluted. The Company’s management believes that this information can assist investors in evaluating the Company’s operational trends, financial performance, and cash generating capacity. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to evaluate the Company’s financial performance using some of the same measures as management.

Contribution ex-TAC is a non-GAAP financial measure. Gross profit is the most comparable GAAP financial measure, which is calculated as revenue less platform operations expense. In calculating contribution ex-TAC, we add back other platform operations expense to gross profit. Contribution ex-TAC is a key profitability measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, develop short- and long-term operational plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. “Traffic acquisition costs” or “TAC” represents amounts incurred and payable to suppliers for the cost of advertising media, third-party data and other add-on features related to our fixed CPM pricing option and certain arrangements related to our percentage of spend pricing option. In particular, we believe that contribution ex-TAC can provide a measure of period-to-period comparisons for all pricing options within our business. Accordingly, we believe that this measure provides information to investors and the market in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Non-GAAP operating expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. Total operating expenses is the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP operating expenses is defined by us as total operating expenses plus other expense (income), net, less TAC, stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, and certain other items that are not related to our core operations, such as restructuring and other charges and transaction expenses. Non-GAAP operating expenses is a key component in calculating adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the measures we use to provide our business outlook to the investment community. Additionally, non-GAAP operating expenses is used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. We believe that the elimination of TAC, stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization and certain other items not related to our core operations provides another measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business, provides additional insight into our core controllable costs and is a useful metric for investors because it allows them to evaluate our operational performance in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by us as net income (loss) before interest expense (income), net, income tax benefit (expense), depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and certain other items that are not related to our core operations, such as restructuring and other charges, transaction expenses and the extinguishment of debt. Net income (loss) is the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC is a non-GAAP financial measure we calculate by dividing adjusted EBITDA by contribution ex-TAC for the period or periods presented.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC are used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating adjusted EBITDA can provide a measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used by our management and board of directors to evaluate adjusted EBITDA relative to our profitability after costs that are directly variable to revenues, which comprise TAC. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC provide information to investors and the market in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Net income (loss) as a percentage of gross profit is the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by us as net income (loss) adjusted to eliminate the impact of stock-based compensation and certain other items that are not related to our core operations, such as restructuring and other charges, transaction expenses and the extinguishment of debt, as well as the income tax effect of these adjustments. Net income (loss) is the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the elimination of stock-based compensation and certain other items that are not related to our core operations provides measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business and additional insight into our core controllable costs.

