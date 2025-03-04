Viant Technology Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viant Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: DSP), a leader in AI-powered programmatic advertising, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

"Viant delivered record fourth quarter and full year results, with revenue, contribution ex-TAC and adjusted EBITDA surpassing the high end of our guidance for the quarter," said Tim Vanderhook, Co-Founder and CEO, Viant. "Our success is reflective of the growing demand amongst advertisers to deploy addressable campaigns, and Viant's ability to offer proprietary, advanced solutions to support this demand. Our platform uniquely offers Household ID, a leading audience identifier, and IRIS_ID, a leading contextual identifier, enabling advertisers to target and measure with unparalleled precision across the open internet. Additionally, we continue to empower advertisers with ongoing AI innovations, most recently through the launch of ViantAI, which has attracted interest from advertisers and agencies of all sizes. We are encouraged by recent momentum and well positioned to capture incremental market share in 2025."

Fourth quarter and full year 2024 Financial Highlights, year-over-year (in thousands, except percentages and per share data):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change (%) 2024 2023 Change (%) (NM = Not Meaningful) GAAP Revenue $ 90,054 $ 64,406 40 % $ 289,235 $ 222,934 30 % Gross profit $ 42,490 $ 31,752 34 % $ 132,071 $ 102,455 29 % Net income (loss) $ 7,720 $ 3,308 133 % $ 12,452 $ (9,943 ) 225 % Net income (loss) as a percentage of gross profit 18 % 10 % NM 9 % (10 )% NM Net income (loss) attributable to Viant Technology Inc. $ 1,747 $ 626 179 % $ 2,362 $ (3,443 ) 169 % Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—basic $ 0.11 $ 0.04 175 % $ 0.15 $ (0.23 ) 165 % Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.04 150 % $ 0.14 $ (0.23 ) 161 % Class A and Class B common shares outstanding (as of December 31) 63,122 63,122 Cash and cash equivalents (as of December 31) $ 205,048 $ 205,048 Non-GAAP(1) Contribution ex-TAC $ 54,359 $ 42,601 28 % $ 177,390 $ 143,382 24 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,091 $ 13,007 31 % $ 44,441 $ 29,101 53 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC 31 % 31 % NM 25 % 20 % NM Non-GAAP net income $ 13,831 $ 10,845 28 % $ 34,661 $ 21,743 59 % Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—basic $ 0.17 $ 0.14 21 % $ 0.41 $ 0.26 58 % Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.14 7 % $ 0.39 $ 0.26 50 %

Recent Business Highlights:

Record quarter in Q4 2024 for total advertiser spend (2) on the platform, with an all-time high in connected TV ("CTV") spend.

on the platform, with an all-time high in connected TV ("CTV") spend. Generated double-digit growth across all digital ad-channels in Q4 2024, driven by our Household ID technology, Direct Access program and the ViantAI product suite.

Completed the acquisition of Lockr in February 2025, a data collaboration platform enabling content owners to collect, enrich, and activate first-party data through seamless integrations with various alternative ID partners within the programmatic ecosystem. The acquisition is expected to accelerate industry adoption of Viant’s patented Household ID and IRIS_ID while simultaneously assisting publishers implementing addressable solutions.

Further enriched Viant's Household ID technology by expanding upon an existing partnership with TransUnion to include TransUnion's TruAudience identity data, lifting Household ID match rates to 95% of U.S. adults.

Cash flow from operations increased 37% to $51.8 million for FY 2024.

Purchased 2.0 million shares of Class A common stock from May 1, 2024, through February 28, 2025 for a total of $25.7 million. $24.3 million remains available for repurchases under our authorized Repurchase Program.

"We concluded a record-setting year with exceptional fourth-quarter performance and strong momentum as we enter 2025," stated Larry Madden, CFO of Viant. "During the fourth quarter, contribution ex-TAC growth accelerated to 28%, marking our sixth consecutive quarter of over 20% year-over-year growth. Similarly, our adjusted EBITDA has increased year-over-year by more than 30% for eight consecutive quarters. We achieved these impressive operational results while focusing on long-term strategic investments, including the continued rollout of the ViantAI product suite and the acquisition of IRIS.TV. Our leadership in addressability and commitment to empowering advertisers through ongoing AI innovation has driven market share gains and is fueling growth. We expect to deliver another record-breaking year in 2025."

Guidance:

For the first quarter 2025, the Company expects:

Revenue in the range of $65 million to $68 million

Contribution ex-TAC in the range of $40.5 million to $42.5 million

Non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $37.25 million to $38.25 million

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $3.25 million to $4.25 million

Contribution ex-TAC, non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—basic and diluted are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to Viant’s financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release under “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release. We are not able to estimate gross profit, total operating expenses or net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis or reconcile the guidance provided for contribution ex-TAC, non-GAAP operating expenses, or adjusted EBITDA to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the variability and complexity with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures; in particular, the impact of future traffic acquisition costs and other platform operations expenses, as well as the measures and effects of our stock-based compensation related to equity grants that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price and the potential forfeitures of equity grants. We expect the variability of the above charges could have a significant and potentially unpredictable impact on our future GAAP financial results.

(1) For a discussion on how we define, use and calculate these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation thereof to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the supplementary schedules under “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release. (2) We define advertiser spend as the total amount billed to our customers for activity on our platform inclusive of the costs of advertising media, third-party data, other add-on features and our platform fee we charge customers.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information:

Supplemental financial and other information can be accessed through Viant’s investor relations website at investors.viantinc.com.

As of December 31, 2024, there were 16.4 million shares of the Company's Class A common stock outstanding and 46.8 million shares of the Company's Class B common stock outstanding. For more information, please refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 3, 2025.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Viant will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast of the call can be accessed from Viant’s Investor Relations website. An archived version of the webcast will be available from the same website after the call. Viant Technology has used, and intends to continue to use, the “Investor Relations” section of its website at investors.viantinc.com, its LinkedIn account, the LinkedIn account of its Chief Executive Officer, Tim Vanderhook, the LinkedIn account of its Chief Operating Officer, Chris Vanderhook, its X (formerly known as Twitter) account (@viant_tech), and Chris Vanderhook's X account (@cvanderhook) to post information that may be important to investors. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Viant Technology’s website and the foregoing LinkedIn and X accounts regularly for important information.

About Viant

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leader in AI-powered programmatic advertising, dedicated to driving innovation in digital marketing. Our omnichannel platform built for CTV allows marketers to plan, execute and measure their campaigns with unmatched precision and efficiency. With the launch of ViantAI, Viant is building the future of fully autonomous advertising solutions, empowering advertisers to achieve their boldest goals. Viant was recently awarded Best Demand Side Platform by MarTech Breakthrough, Great Place to Work® certification and received the Business Intelligence Group’s Innovation award for AI Advancements. Learn more at viantinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “guidance,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “will,” or words or phrases with similar meaning.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, Viant’s projected financial performance and operating results, including our guidance for revenue, contribution ex-TAC, non-GAAP operating expenses, and adjusted EBITDA, as well as statements regarding Viant’s growth prospects, Viant's market share, anticipated performance of and benefits of ViantAI, and benefits from Viant's acquisition of Lockr. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the market for programmatic advertising developing slower or differently than Viant’s expectations, the demands and expectations of customers, the ability to attract and retain customers, the impact of information and data privacy trends and regulations on our business and competitors and other economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. We do not intend and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

VIANT TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 90,054 $ 64,406 $ 289,235 $ 222,934 Operating expenses(1): Platform operations 47,564 32,654 157,164 120,479 Sales and marketing 14,756 12,644 53,750 50,650 Technology and development 7,062 6,539 23,740 24,756 General and administrative 14,769 11,687 51,103 45,345 Total operating expenses 84,151 63,524 285,757 241,230 Income (loss) from operations 5,903 882 3,478 (18,296 ) Other expense (income), net: Interest income, net (2,088 ) (2,397 ) (9,235 ) (8,594 ) Other expense 8 1 12 90 Total other expense (income), net (2,080 ) (2,396 ) (9,223 ) (8,504 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 7,983 3,278 12,701 (9,792 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 263 (30 ) 249 151 Net income (loss) 7,720 3,308 12,452 (9,943 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,973 2,682 10,090 (6,500 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Viant Technology Inc. $ 1,747 $ 626 $ 2,362 $ (3,443 ) Earnings (loss) per Class A common stock: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.04 $ 0.15 $ (0.23 ) Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.04 $ 0.14 $ (0.23 ) Weighted-average Class A common stock outstanding: Basic 16,166 15,613 16,221 15,224 Diluted 21,633 16,834 20,466 15,224

(1) Stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization included in operating expenses are as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Stock-based compensation: Platform operations $ 601 $ 917 $ 2,114 $ 4,104 Sales and marketing 1,164 2,109 4,238 9,729 Technology and development 873 1,389 2,717 5,752 General and administrative 3,090 3,141 11,965 12,706 Total stock-based compensation $ 5,728 $ 7,556 $ 21,034 $ 32,291

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Depreciation and amortization: Platform operations $ 3,402 $ 3,360 $ 13,842 $ 12,187 Sales and marketing — — — — Technology and development 456 397 1,759 1,559 General and administrative 252 243 860 985 Total depreciation and amortization $ 4,110 $ 4,000 $ 16,461 $ 14,731

VIANT TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data) As of December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 205,048 $ 216,458 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 146,951 117,473 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,490 6,486 Total current assets 362,489 340,417 Property, equipment, and software, net 31,482 28,261 Operating lease assets 23,663 22,995 Intangible assets, net 3,048 201 Goodwill 19,190 12,422 Other assets 932 615 Total assets $ 440,804 $ 404,911 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 71,320 $ 47,342 Accrued liabilities 47,352 39,263 Accrued compensation 11,513 10,925 Deferred revenue 581 316 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,730 3,762 Other current liabilities 9,955 7,242 Total current liabilities 145,451 108,850 Long-term debt — — Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 21,278 21,672 Total liabilities 166,729 130,522 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value — — Authorized shares — 10,000,000 Issued and outstanding — none Class A common stock, $0.001 par value 18 16 Authorized shares — 450,000,000 Issued — 17,933,825 and 15,937,816 Outstanding — 16,368,452 and 15,783,941 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value 47 47 Authorized shares — 150,000,000 Issued and outstanding — 46,753,841 and 47,032,260 Additional paid-in capital 125,386 112,830 Accumulated deficit (50,566 ) (43,509 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 1,565,373 and 153,875 shares held (21,046 ) (1,127 ) Total stockholders' equity attributable to Viant Technology Inc. 53,839 68,257 Noncontrolling interests 220,236 206,132 Total equity 274,075 274,389 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 440,804 $ 404,911

VIANT TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited; in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 12,452 $ (9,943 ) Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,461 14,731 Stock-based compensation 21,034 32,291 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,420 100 Loss on disposal of assets 25 115 Noncash lease expense 4,019 3,952 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (30,233 ) (16,123 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,904 ) (87 ) Accounts payable 23,792 10,038 Accrued liabilities 7,875 4,192 Accrued compensation 939 1,369 Deferred revenue 161 193 Operating lease liabilities (4,114 ) (3,780 ) Other liabilities 1,840 704 Net cash provided by operating activities 51,767 37,752 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,498 ) (1,195 ) Capitalized software development costs (15,246 ) (12,281 ) Cash paid for acquisitions (10,000 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (27,744 ) (13,476 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of member tax distributions (5,953 ) (10,155 ) Payment of offering costs (326 ) — Repurchase of stock related to tax withholdings on vested equity awards (10,658 ) (4,248 ) Repurchase of stock related to the stock repurchase program (21,570 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 3,074 12 Net cash used in financing activities (35,433 ) (14,391 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (11,410 ) 9,885 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 216,458 206,573 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 205,048 $ 216,458

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding Viant’s results, we have included in this press release the following financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP: contribution ex-TAC, non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—basic and diluted. The Company’s management believes that this information can assist investors in evaluating the Company’s operational trends, financial performance, and cash generating capacity. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to evaluate the Company’s financial performance using some of the same measures as management.

Contribution ex-TAC is a non-GAAP financial measure. Gross profit is the most comparable GAAP financial measure, which is calculated as revenue less platform operations expense. In calculating contribution ex-TAC, we add back other platform operations expense to gross profit. Contribution ex-TAC is a key profitability measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, develop short- and long-term operational plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. “Traffic acquisition costs” or “TAC” represents amounts incurred and payable to suppliers for the cost of advertising media, third-party data and other add-on features related to our fixed CPM pricing option and certain arrangements related to our percentage of spend pricing option. In particular, we believe that contribution ex-TAC can provide a measure of period-to-period comparisons for all pricing options within our business. Accordingly, we believe that this measure provides information to investors and the market in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Non-GAAP operating expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. Total operating expenses is the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP operating expenses is defined by us as total operating expenses plus other expense (income), net, less TAC, stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, and certain other items that are not related to our core operations, such as restructuring and other charges, transaction expense and non-operational media purchases. Non-GAAP operating expenses is a key component in calculating adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the measures we use to provide our business outlook to the investment community. Additionally, non-GAAP operating expenses is used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. We believe that the elimination of TAC, stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization and certain other items not related to our core operations provides another measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business, provides additional insight into our core controllable costs, and is a useful metric for investors because it allows them to evaluate our operational performance in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by us as net income (loss) before interest expense (income), net, income tax benefit (expense), depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and certain other items that are not related to our core operations, such as restructuring and other charges, transaction expense and non-operational media purchases. Net income (loss) is the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC is a non-GAAP financial measure we calculate by dividing adjusted EBITDA by contribution ex-TAC for the period or periods presented. Net income (loss) as a percentage of gross profit is the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC are used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating adjusted EBITDA can provide a measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used by our management and board of directors to evaluate adjusted EBITDA relative to our profitability after costs that are directly variable to revenues, which comprise TAC. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC provide information to investors and the market in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by us as net income (loss) adjusted to eliminate the impact of stock-based compensation and certain other items that are not related to our core operations, such as restructuring and other charges, transaction expense, non-operational media purchases, as well as the income tax effect of these adjustments.

