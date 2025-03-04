Viant Technology Announces Acquisition of Lockr

Viant’s Strategic Acquisition Expected to Advance Addressability in the Open Internet

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$DSP #AdTech--Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leader in CTV and AI-powered programmatic advertising, today announced it acquired Lockr, the first-party data collaboration platform built to enable content owners to collect, enrich, and activate first-party data. Keith Petri will continue to lead Lockr as its CEO.

“Addressability is the future of advertising and Viant’s acquisition of Lockr is expected to accelerate its arrival across the programmatic ecosystem, ” said Tim Vanderhook, CEO of Viant Technology. “The company’s founder, Keith Petri, is a well known leader in the AdTech industry, having spent 15 years dedicated to advances in data management. Keith’s trusted expertise aligns seamlessly with our vision for the future. Similar to IRIS_ID, we plan to make Lockr’s solutions open to the entire ecosystem including other alternative identifiers, as Viant is committed to helping the broader open internet succeed.”

Publishers and content owners who partner with Lockr can integrate their first-party data seamlessly and enable a number of alternative ID partners in the programmatic ecosystem. Without Lockr, data integrations with publishers typically require significant engineering resources, software deployment, and maintenance. Lockr significantly reduces the time and resources needed for data integrations, helping publishers accelerate their advertising business by leveraging first-party data.

What’s more, Lockr enables the application of first-party data as a signal in the bid-stream, propagating the addressability of ad campaigns. Viant’s acquisition of Lockr is expected to accelerate industry adoption of both Viant’s Household ID and IRIS_ID while helping publishers offer addressable advertising solutions as an alternative to walled gardens.

“We are excited to join the Viant team,” said Keith Petri, Founder and CEO of Lockr. “Tim and Chris Vanderhook have been leaders in digital advertising for 25+ years and are proven visionaries on the most critical topics facing the industry right now, including: CTV, AI innovation, identity and measurement. I am confident that the combination of Viant and Lockr is sure to accelerate innovation and deliver impactful client solutions.”

Viant management will discuss the acquisition on Viant’s fourth quarter 2024 earnings webcast, held today at 2 pm Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Interested parties may access the webcast through Viant's investor relations website at https://investors.viantinc.com.

ABOUT VIANT TECHNOLOGY

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leader in AI-powered programmatic advertising, dedicated to driving innovation in digital marketing. Our omnichannel platform, built for Connected TV (CTV), allows marketers to plan, execute, and measure their campaigns with unmatched precision and efficiency. With the launch of ViantAI, Viant is building the future of fully autonomous advertising solutions, empowering advertisers to achieve their boldest goals. Viant was recently awarded Best Demand-Side Platform by MarTech Breakthrough, recognized as a Great Place to Work®, and received the Business Intelligence Group’s Innovation Award for AI Advancements.

ABOUT LOCKR

Lockr delivers the essential infrastructure for first-party data collection, enrichment, and activation. Its Audience Integration Manager (AIM) empowers publishers, advertisers, and retailers to efficiently manage data flows, maximize audience engagement, and drive measurable results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “guidance,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “will,” or words or phrases with similar meaning.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, benefits from Viant's acquisition of Lockr to Viant’s business and financial results. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the market for programmatic advertising developing slower or differently than Viant’s expectations, the demands and expectations of customers, the ability to attract and retain customers, the impact of information and data privacy trends and regulations on our business and competitors and other economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. We do not intend and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Media Contact:

Marielle Lyon

press@viantinc.com