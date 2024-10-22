Viant Announces Direct Access Event at NASDAQ MarketSite

Industry Experts To Discuss CTV’s Role in Accelerating Advertiser Success

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$DSP #AdTech—Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) today announced its second annual Direct Access event, titled “CTV: Accelerating Performance Throughout the Customer Journey.” The event will be held on Oct. 30, 2024, at NASDAQ MarketSite in New York City and will focus on the transformative impact of Connected TV (CTV) in shaping the future of advertising.









The event will feature an update on the CTV market trajectory, two expert-led panels and an update from the Viant Co-Founders followed by a networking reception. Panel details are as follows:

Unlocking the Power of Addressable CTV

The key advantage of CTV over linear television is addressability, shifting beyond the traditional reach and frequency metrics to drive measurable results. In this session, panelists will explore how their companies are leveraging addressable advertising to deliver stronger outcomes for advertisers.

Panelists

Matt Barnes, VP Programmatic Sales, Disney Advertising

Jennifer Kisling, VP Programmatic Sales, Paramount

Greg Langer, VP Programmatic Supply, Havas Media

George Tarnopolsky, VP Programmatic, Good Apple

Moderated by Amanda Sheplee, VP Agency Partnerships, Viant

CTV and the Live Sports Revolution

From the record-breaking viewership of the Olympics and NFL to the recent NBA contract split between multiple streaming platforms, live sports has become a dominant force at the top of the marketing funnel. Join our panel of industry experts as they discuss innovative approaches to expanding the reach of live sports on CTV.

Panelists

Maureen Bosetti, Chief Investment Officer, IPG Mediabrands

James Kreckler, SVP, Streaming & Data Products, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal

Denise Ocasio, Executive Director, Head of Investment, Mindshare

Moderated by Garett Sloane, Chief Technology Reporter, Ad Age

Viant’s Direct Access program continues to be a critical driver of CTV adoption and growth, providing advertisers with addressable CTV inventory from premium publishers while removing non-value-added intermediaries, optimizing the supply path and delivering enhanced results.

Learn more about Viant’s Direct Access Event and request an invitation here.

ABOUT VIANT

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leader in AI-powered programmatic advertising, dedicated to driving innovation in digital marketing. Our omnichannel platform built for CTV allows marketers to plan, execute and measure their campaigns with unmatched precision and efficiency. With the launch of ViantAI, Viant is building the future of fully autonomous advertising solutions, empowering advertisers to achieve their boldest goals. Viant was recently awarded Best Demand-Side Platform by MarTech Breakthrough, Great Place to Work® certification and received the Business Intelligence Group’s Innovation award for AI Advancements.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Marielle Lyon



press@viantinc.com