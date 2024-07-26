Viant Announces Date of Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading advertising technology company, today announced it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results after U.S. markets close on Monday, August 12, 2024. Viant will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss business and financial performance.

Second Quarter 2024 Results and Conference Call

Date: Monday, August 12, 2024 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https://investors.viantinc.com

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.viantinc.com.

About Viant:

For over 25 years, Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) has been at the forefront of technology innovation for advertisers. As a premier enterprise-grade Demand Side Platform, Viant excels in delivering omnichannel digital advertising, driving growth through connected television (CTV), advanced identity solutions, and AI-driven Autonomous Advertising. Through the Adtricity® sustainability program, Viant champions a more sustainable future for digital advertising. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, Viant has received accolades from G2 as the Best Software in Marketing & Advertising, Great Place to Work® certification, and the Business Intelligence Group’s Innovation award for AI advancements. To learn more, please visit viantinc.com.

