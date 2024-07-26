Home Business Wire Viant Announces Date of Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call
Business Wire

Viant Announces Date of Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call

di Business Wire

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading advertising technology company, today announced it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results after U.S. markets close on Monday, August 12, 2024. Viant will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss business and financial performance.

Second Quarter 2024 Results and Conference Call

Date:

Monday, August 12, 2024

 

 

Time:

2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

 

 

Webcast:

https://investors.viantinc.com

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.viantinc.com.

About Viant:

For over 25 years, Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) has been at the forefront of technology innovation for advertisers. As a premier enterprise-grade Demand Side Platform, Viant excels in delivering omnichannel digital advertising, driving growth through connected television (CTV), advanced identity solutions, and AI-driven Autonomous Advertising. Through the Adtricity® sustainability program, Viant champions a more sustainable future for digital advertising. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, Viant has received accolades from G2 as the Best Software in Marketing & Advertising, Great Place to Work® certification, and the Business Intelligence Group’s Innovation award for AI advancements. To learn more, please visit viantinc.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
The Blueshirt Group for Viant

Nicole Kunzman (Borsje)

investors@viantinc.com

Media Contact:
Marielle Lyon

press@viantinc.com

Articoli correlati

Paired Power Installs Resilient Off-Grid Solar Electric Vehicle Charger for Sonoco in South Carolina

Business Wire Business Wire -
HARTSVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Paired Power, a leading U.S. solar microgrid electric vehicle charger manufacturer announces its installation of its...
Continua a leggere

Shift4 to Release Second Quarter Earnings Results on August 8, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
CENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$FOUR--Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, will release its second quarter...
Continua a leggere

Orion S.A.’s 2023 Sustainability Report focuses on ‘driving innovation, enabling the everyday’

Business Wire Business Wire -
Among the highlights is a water-recycling project in drought-stricken South AfricaHOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two years ago, a severe drought hit the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php