Viant Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising technology company, today announced it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after U.S. markets close on Monday, May 8, 2023. Viant will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the business and financial performance.

First Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

Date:

Monday, May 8, 2023

 

 

Time:

2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

 

 

Webcast:

https://investors.viantinc.com

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.viantinc.com.

About Viant

Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leading advertising technology company that enables marketers to plan, execute and measure omnichannel ad campaigns through a cloud-based platform. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform, Adelphic®, powers programmatic advertising across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, gaming and digital out-of-home channels. As an organization committed to sustainability, Viant’s Adricity® carbon reduction program helps clients achieve their sustainability goals. In 2022, Viant was recognized as a Leader in the DSP category, earned Great Place to Work® certification, became a founding member of Ad Net Zero, and Co-Founders Tim and Chris Vanderhook were named EY Entrepreneurs of the Year. To learn more, please visit viantinc.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Nicole Borsje

investors@viantinc.com

Media Contact:

Marielle Lyon

press@viantinc.com

