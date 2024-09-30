Viamericas Partners with JMMB to Bring Convenient Remittance Solutions to Jamaica

CORAL GABLES, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fintech–Viamericas, a leading provider of remittance and international money transfer services, has partnered with JMMB Money Transfer to expand its services into Jamaica. This partnership simplifies how customers send money to Jamaica for cash pickup and direct bank deposits through Viamericas’ thousands of locations and industry-leading customer service.





Through the collaboration with JMMB Money Transfer, Viamericas will provide access to over 100 agent payout locations throughout the island, and at an additional 465 JMMB Bank branches, where clients can securely receive money. This partnership strengthens the financial bridge between loved ones in the United States and Canada, and Jamaica, and expands Viamericas’ services for customers throughout the island. By adding cash payout locations in these areas, customers can provide support to their families without having to travel long distances to receive remittances.

“Partnering with JMMB allows us to leverage our thousands of locations and industry-leading customer service, bringing accessible financial services to the heart of the communities that need it most,” said Joseph Argilagos, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Viamericas. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing reliable and convenient financial solutions to the Jamaican community, helping them stay connected with their loved ones abroad.”

Through Viamericas, Jamaicans can receive remittances from the United States and Canada.

“We are delighted to partner with Viamericas in expanding remittance services across Jamaica,” said Sharon Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of JMMB. “This collaboration enhances financial inclusion by providing more accessible and convenient options for Jamaicans. Our shared commitment to serving the community will enable families to receive vital financial support with greater ease and security.”

About JMMB

JMMB (Jamaica Money Market Brokers) is a financial services company headquartered in Jamaica. It was founded in 1992 and has since expanded its operations across the Caribbean, particularly in Trinidad and Tobago and the Dominican Republic. The company provides a wide range of financial products and services. JMMB has earned a reputation for customer-centric service and it is listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE)

About Viamericas Corporation

Viamericas is a leading licensed money transmitter providing international money transfer, bill payment, check processing and top-up services at thousands of agent locations across the United States. Individuals can send money to more than 285,000 locations in 95 countries.

Founded in 1999, Viamericas helps families achieve their financial goals by providing international payment services at a great value. Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, the company has a West Coast office in Los Angeles and operational centers in Mexico, Colombia, and the Philippines. Viamericas recently won Fintech Futures’ Paytech Award for the category “Best Business Payments System – Cross-Border & Remittances”. For more information, see https://corporate.viamericas.com.

