Viamericas Enhances Money Transfer Options with Real-Time Domestic Cash-to-Account

CORAL GABLES, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fintech–Viamericas, a leading licensed money transmitter known for its international money transfer, bill payment, check processing, and top-up services, is proud to announce the launch of its rapid cash-to-account transfer service in the United States. This new service revolutionizes how customers can make and receive cash transfers within the United States. Using the FedNow service and the Real Time Payment (RTP) network, recipients can conveniently receive cash deposits in minutes, initiated at thousands of locations across the United States, and received into accounts at over 820 banks that are enrolled in FedNow or RTP.





“Our new cash-to-account service gives our customers more power to support their families with fast and secure money transfers”, said Joseph Argilagos, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Viamericas. “With each transfer to help loved ones, our customers are using our trusted network to bring financial peace of mind to immigrant communities across many states in the United States. We are proud to bring the service benefits of cutting edge fintech developments to communities that have traditionally been underserved.”.

Viamericas also offers rewards points through its Viamericas Plus program. This program allows customers to earn ViaPoints using Viamericas’ services, including money transfers, bill payments, and telephone top-ups. With the introduction of domestic cash-to-account services, customers have even more opportunities to earn ViaPoints. Where applicable, they can redeem their ViaPoints to improve exchange rates or reduce fees on their next transaction.

About Viamericas Corporation

Viamericas is a leading licensed money transmitter providing international money transfer, bill payment, check processing and top-up services at thousands of agent locations across the United States. Individuals can send money to more than 285,000 locations in 95 countries. Founded in 1999, Viamericas helps families achieve their financial goals by providing international payment services at a great value. In addition to Florida, the company has regional offices in Los Angeles and operational centers in Mexico, Colombia, and the Philippines. Viamericas recently won Fintech Futures’ Paytech Award for the category “Best Business Payments System – Cross-Border & Remittances”. For more information, see https://corporate.viamericas.com.

