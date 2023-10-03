Viamericas and Kori Global Services Expanded Access of International Remittances in Africa

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fintech–Viamericas Corporation, a licensed, international remittance company, recently expanded its relationship with Kori Global Services to provide international money transfer services to reach all the African countries that Kori serves. Headquartered in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Kori extends Viamericas’ African coverage to Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Benin, Togo, Mali, Congo (Brazzaville), Gabon, Chad, Central African Republic, and Equatorial Guinea.





Kori is a money transfer company that has built trust and credibility, becoming an internationally preferred payment network of African diasporas. Kori has an extensive network of bank branches, post offices and independent points of sale that provide cash pickup, bank deposit or mobile wallet deposit of the remittance. By partnering with Kori, Viamericas ensures money transfers to African countries are simple, convenient and secure.

“Viamericas provides excellent service and a country-wide network of locations improving the access of our customers to send money home,” said Sylvestre Amoakon, Founder and CEO of Kori. “We are excited about Viamericas’ significant efforts to expand their network in Africa.”

“Kori has been a trusted institution connecting our customers to several banks and locations in Africa with the most competitive fees on the market,” said Joseph Argilagos, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Viamericas. “By expanding to more locations in Africa, we provide unparalleled service to an increased number of locations for individuals looking for a simple, safe and reliable way to assist their loved ones in Africa.”

About Kori Global Services

Kori Global Services (KGS) is a privately owned company founded in 2021 with Head Office in Cote d’Ivoire, Abidjan Plateau, Immeuble OLLO, Escalier B, 3ieme etage.

KORI Global Services is a leading licensed money transfer company benefiting from the expertise of its leaders who have more than 20 years of experience in the Remittance Business as well as in the banking industry, operating today in 15 African countries.

The Company has specialized in providing financial services and mainly Intra-African Money Transfer, but it is now moving to a more important stage in the development of its activities by significantly increasing its volumes, network and gradually opening up to the rest of the world.

About Viamericas Corporation

Viamericas is a leading licensed money transmitter providing international money transfer, bill payment, check processing and top-up services at thousands of agent locations across the United States. Individuals can send money to more than 100,000 locations in 80 countries.

Founded in 1999, Viamericas helps families achieve their financial goals by providing international payment services at a great value. In addition to Florida, the company has regional offices in Los Angeles and operational centers in Mexico, Colombia, and the Philippines. Viamericas recently won Fintech Futures’ Paytech Award for the category “Best Business Payments System – Cross-Border & Remittances”. For more information, see https://corporate.viamericas.com.

