Viamericas and Banco GyT Launch Viamistad Donation Campaign to Provide Educational and Recreational Camps for Guatemalans with Disabilities

Viamistad is Viamericas’ charitable organization, with a mission to provide Guatemalans with disabilities with educational and recreational opportunities to enrich their lives.

Banco GyT and Viamericas will donate 20 cents for every transaction during this fundraising campaign.

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fintech–Viamericas Corporation, a licensed, international remittance company, has partnered with Grupo Financiero GyT Contiental (Banco GyT), the third largest financial organization in Guatemala, to raise money for people with disabilities to attend the educational and recreational camps of Viamistad in Guatemala. Between November 2023 and March 2024, they will donate 20 cents of every transaction made from a Viamericas location to Banco GyT to Viamistad.





Celebrating its 16th year, Viamistad is a charitable organization that provides Guatemalans with disabilities several life-changing opportunities through summer camps, an inclusive school and entrepreneurship programs. Nearly 90 people with disabilities and local volunteers come to camp annually, where campers build authentic friendships and learn a range of essential skills. Campers that attend the Viamistad camps open the hearts and minds of the community by breaking the barriers and stigma of people with disabilities.

“Banco GyT Continental takes pride in being part of the Viamistad project and will continue to promote actions and collaborate with initiatives that contribute to the development and well-being of Guatemala,” stated Oswaldo Sánchez, Director of Remittance Business at Banco GyT Continental.

Viamericas and Banco GyT are committed to growing the Viamistad organization and bringing even more opportunities to the people of Guatemala. To further the sense of community, a future goal for Viamericas is to create a recreational center in Guatemala where people with disabilities can attend year-round to build their skills and have access to any resources needed.

“Viamistad created an educational camp for people with disabilities in Guatemala, which did not previously exist, and the program continues to grow each year. At the camp, we erase divisions and labels and focus on providing experiences that bring inclusion, fun and a sense of community into everyone’s lives,” said Joseph Argilagos, Co-Founder of Viamericas and President of Viamistad. “We are grateful for the support Banco GyT provides to Viamistad and its camp. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of people in need. With every donation, we can continue to provide hope, smiles and dreams.”

Over eight non-profit organizations in the United States have already collaborated with the Viamistad donation campaign. Visit www.viamistad.org for additional information.

About Viamericas Corporation

Viamericas is a leading licensed money transmitter providing international money transfer, bill payment, check processing and top-up services at thousands of agent locations across the United States. Individuals can send money to more than 100,000 locations in 80 countries. Founded in 1999, Viamericas helps families achieve their financial goals by providing international payment services at a great value. In addition to Florida, the company has regional offices in Los Angeles and operational centers in Mexico, Colombia, and the Philippines. Viamericas recently won Fintech Futures’ Paytech Award for the category “Best Business Payments System – Cross-Border & Remittances”. For more information, see https://corporate.viamericas.com.

About Grupo Financiero GyT Contiental

More than 75 years of experience in the country’s financial market have allowed Grupo Financiero GyT Continental to deepen its relationship with the client, which opened the gap for the creation of innovative products and services. That is why today its companies actively participate in the growth plans of Guatemalan families through Banco GyT Continental, its GyT Insurance branch, surety company, brokerage houses and other companies, promoting the engines of the national economy through of its products and services.

