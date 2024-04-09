Viamedia Promotes Sherri Bradshaw and Anita James to Senior Vice President Roles

Viamedia Strengthens Its Financial Leadership Team with Key Executive Promotions

“Viamedia’s incredibly hard-working, dedicated and brilliant employees are the cornerstone of our success. Today, we are celebrating the promotion of two of our most outstanding talents, Sherri and Anita, to new leadership roles,” said David Solomon, President and CEO of Viamedia. “We are confident that Sherri and Anita will exceed expectations for our employees, customers and partners. Their extensive experience and profound knowledge in finance are invaluable to our team as we continue to grow, innovate and reshape the advertising industry’s future.”

Sherri Bradshaw has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Finance. She will oversee all financial operations within Viamedia and ensure the company’s financial health and stability. Bradshaw’s extensive background in finance, coupled with her strategic planning capabilities, positions her to lead Viamedia’s financial operations to new heights.

Bradshaw joined Viamedia in 2020, bringing with her over three decades of expertise in the accounting profession. Before joining Viamedia, she held key roles as Corporate Controller, Sox Compliance Director, and External Reporting Director. A graduate of the University of Kentucky, Bradshaw holds a B.S. in Accounting and earned her CPA certification in Kentucky.

Anita James has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis. James will lead Viamedia’s financial planning, budgeting, and analysis efforts in her new role and drive the company’s financial strategy and decision-making processes. With over 20 years of experience in accounting, finance, and operations, James has proven herself to be a vital asset to the Viamedia team.

James joined Viamedia in March 2006 as Business Operations Manager and has climbed the ranks in her nearly two-decade tenure at the company. Most recently, she served as the Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, where she made significant contributions to the company’s financial management and operational efficiency. Prior to that, she served as the Vice President of Finance since 2017. Before Viamedia, James worked as a Controller and Financial Analyst for Affiliated Computer Services and in the media business operations field with Host Communications as a Senior Financial Analyst.

Bradshaw and James are based in Viamedia’s Lexington, Kentucky, operational headquarters and report directly to the company’s President and CEO, David Solomon.

These promotions underscore Viamedia’s dedication to nurturing talent and reinforcing its leadership team as it continues to advance innovation and growth in the advertising industry.

About Viamedia

Viamedia is the nation’s largest independent champion for video service providers’ advertising needs. The company places over 1 million ads daily in more than 130 zones in 28 states across 60+ markets nationwide, aggregating all types of TV audiences and providing a single point of sale to more than 6,000 local, regional, and national advertisers. It provides a comprehensive portfolio of audience and impression-based local video cross-media advertising solutions that bridge the gap between linear TV and digital programmatic advertising.

Viamedia’s patented, cloud based QTT® platform utilizes a proprietary technology stack and is designed to enable ad campaigns to be more efficient and easier to execute, by utilizing rich data to deliver targeted, dynamic ads to consumers via linear television.

Viamedia offers a complementary suite of impression-based digital products for streaming, mobile, display, email, search, social and more. Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, the company’s success is built on its people, processes and proprietary software.

