Viamedia Promotes Justin Johnston to Senior Vice President of Finance

Johnston to Lead Financial Strategy as Viamedia Expands Beyond 100 Video Service Providers

LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AdSales--Viamedia, the country’s largest independent advertising digital and linear rep firm, today announced the promotion of Justin Johnston to senior vice president of finance. He previously served as the company’s controller since 2023 and will succeed Sherri Bradshaw, who is retiring.

“Justin’s deep financial expertise, strategic mindset and ability to optimize processes make him the ideal leader to guide Viamedia’s financial strategy during this period of rapid growth,” said David Solomon, president and CEO of Viamedia. “His leadership will be instrumental in building upon Sherri Bradshaw’s great work as we continue to scale and expand upon our outstanding advertising solutions and client service.”

Johnston will oversee all financial operations, driving efficiency and ensuring Viamedia’s continued economic stability. His strategic planning and financial management expertise will play a crucial role in maintaining Viamedia’s strong trajectory and long-term financial health.

The promotion comes as Viamedia embarks on a strong growth trajectory. The company recently announced it had become the first U.S. ad sales firm to represent more than 100 video service providers.

Johnston joined Viamedia in 2023 as the assistant controller after serving as an accountant at Blackhawk Mining, where he oversaw financial analysis and reporting across multiple operations. Before that, he spent six years as a senior accountant at Breeding Henderson & Hord, conducting financial audits for clients in manufacturing, healthcare and non-profits. He began his career in accounting roles at Lexington-based firms, such as HMW Consultants and Dulworth, Breeding, and Karns & Pleasants. A native of Kentucky, Johnston holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Kentucky and an MBA with an accounting focus from Eastern Kentucky University.

About Viamedia

Viamedia is the nation’s largest independent champion for video service providers’ advertising needs. The company places over 1 million ads daily in more than 220 zones in 28 states across 75 DMAs nationwide. Its solutions provide a single point of sale to more than 6,000 local, regional, and national advertisers. Its mission in a fractured media market is to make advertising easy. It provides a comprehensive portfolio of audience and impression-based local video cross-media advertising solutions that bridge the gap between linear TV and digital programmatic advertising.

Viamedia offers a complementary suite of impression-based digital products for streaming, mobile, display, email, search, social and more. These products are designed to meet the evolving needs of advertisers in the digital age. Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, the company’s success is built on its people, processes and proprietary software. For more information, please visit https://viamediatv.com.

For more information, contact:

Andrew Laszacs

Bob Gold & Associates

310-320-2010

viamedia@bobgoldpr.com