Viamedia Appoints Former Ampersand Chief Operating Officer Ken Little to Board of Directors, Bolstering Strategic Leadership

Highly Accomplished Industry Leader Brings More Than 35 Years of Expertise to Viamedia’s Board

LEXINGTON, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdTech—Viamedia, the country’s largest independent advertising digital and linear rep firm, today announced the appointment of Ken Little, former Chief Operating Officer of Ampersand, to its Board of Directors. With more than 35 years of experience in media and advertising, Little played a pivotal role in growing Ampersand, formerly NCC Media, the local ad sales company owned by Charter, Comcast and Cox, from a microenterprise to the industry’s largest source of combined multiscreen TV inventory. In his new role, Little will leverage his extensive expertise in advertising and media strategy to help guide Viamedia’s growth, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of AdTech innovation.









As COO of Ampersand (formerly NCC Media), Ken Little was instrumental in growing the company’s revenue 100x over 30 years. He drove the development of multiscreen interconnects with cable, telco, satellite and digital operators, which synchronized advertising across TVs, computers and mobile devices, greatly expanding ad inventory and enhancing revenue streams for MVPDs. Additionally, he established the industry’s first comprehensive eBusiness platform between NCC Media agencies and inventory owners, integrating an electronic data interchange (EDI) system that automated transactions and improved communication for media applications, significantly boosting operational efficiency and precision across the advertising sector.

“Viamedia is at a powerful juncture where the convergence of digital and linear platforms presents immense growth potential,” said Ken Little. “I’m fully prepared to help deepen Viamedia’s critical role across the advertising spectrum in local and national advertising and strengthen its leadership position. They already enjoy terrific operational efficiencies and are expanding into programmatic and addressable solutions by delivering data-driven advertising strategies that empower clients and drive measurable growth.”

“Ken’s extensive experience across local advertising, media and entertainment, combined with his ability to drive transformative growth, makes him an invaluable addition to Viamedia’s Board,” said David Solomon, CEO of Viamedia. “His experience and expertise align seamlessly with our vision to remain at the forefront of cross-platform advertising. Ken will play a critical role, I am quite certain.”

Little currently serves as CEO of AllTogether Entertainment Group, a media consulting firm specializing in content production and rights management.

Before leading AllTogether, the multi-talented, multi-hyphenate recorded, produced and managed national and international artists. His contributions have earned him two National Emmys for Technology, two ACE Awards for Television Programming, the CAB President’s Award, the NCTA Award for Advertising Engineering Excellence and five gold records for music production and performance.

About Viamedia

Viamedia is the nation’s largest independent champion for video service providers’ advertising needs. The company places over 1 million ads daily in more than 130 zones in 28 states across 60+ markets nationwide, aggregating all types of TV audiences and providing a single point of sale to more than 6,000 local, regional, and national advertisers. It provides a comprehensive portfolio of audience and impression-based local video cross-media advertising solutions that bridge the gap between linear TV and digital programmatic advertising.

Viamedia offers a complementary suite of impression-based digital products for streaming, mobile, display, email, search, social and more. Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, the company’s success is built on its people, processes and proprietary software. For more information, please visit https://viamediatv.com.

