VIA optronics and Antolin unveil Sunrise, a New Horizon of Integration in Vehicle Cockpits

Companies introduce their new “Sunrise” concept vehicle cockpit, engineered for seamless transitions between manual and autonomous driving modes.

NUREMBERG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of interactive display solutions, and Grupo Antolin-Irausa, S.A.U. (“Antolin”), a global provider of automotive technology solutions, yesterday unveiled their new Sunrise vehicle cockpit concept at an event in Nuremberg around the European exhibition “Embedded World”.

As previously announced, the companies are leveraging their combined expertise and capabilities to design, develop, and produce innovative integrated display systems for vehicle interiors including cockpits, floor consoles, door panels, overhead systems and seat headrests. VIA and Antolin are now pleased to unveil the initial results of their strategic collaboration with a joint product demonstration of their new concept vehicle cockpit named Sunrise. The Sunrise vehicle cockpit concept will further captivate a wider audience at the upcoming Display Week event in San Jose, California, from May 14th to 17th, 2024.

The companies believe that Sunrise sets a new benchmark in user experience and seamless display integration offering many benefits including: a sleek and minimalist design; integrated displays and smart surfaces; on-demand technologies for improved user experience and versatility, immersive ambient lighting and an enhanced safety profile that helps prevent driver distractions. Moreover, the Sunrise cockpit also incorporates innovative, environmentally friendly materials, aligning with the companies’ commitment to sustainable practices and responsible manufacturing.

Roland Chochoiek, CEO of VIA, commented, “We are very proud of the outstanding results of our collaboration with Antolin. It was a pleasure to see the development of the demonstrator, beginning from idea to concept, and now we are pleased to demonstrate a new system which shows very impressive advanced integrated technology. The Sunrise concept continues to demonstrate that we remain at the forefront of innovation in automotive displays and technology as we continue to pioneer advancements in this field, we anticipate future collaborations aimed at delivering even more impactful technology breakthroughs to the market.”

Jorge Juárez, Executive Vice President of Antolin Technology Solutions, added, “We are excited to launch the Sunrise vehicle cockpit concept in partnership with VIA and believe the outcome of our collaboration reflects strongly on the future of both of our organizations. User Experience takes center stage in the design of every new vehicle cabin, and Antolin is ready to deliver excellence in this regard. With our extensive portfolio of integrated solutions, we are poised to meet the evolving demands of OEMs worldwide.”

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA’s interactive display solutions combine customized design, interactive displays, touch functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA’s intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

Antolin is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of vehicle components and a global supplier of technology solutions for automotive interiors. The company supplies the world’s leading car manufacturers through 130 factories in 25 countries. Antolin has 24,000 employees and sales of €4,451 million in 2022. Antolin offers high added value products via five Business Units: Overheads; Doors & Hard Trim; IPs & Central Consoles; Lighting, Technology Solutions HMI & Electronics and Components & JITs.

