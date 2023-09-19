Home Business Wire VIA optronics AG to Showcase its Technologies at the 30th Annual SID...
Business Wire

VIA optronics AG to Showcase its Technologies at the 30th Annual SID Vehicle Displays & Interfaces Symposium and Expo

di Business Wire

NUREMBERG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced that it will present an exhibit at the Society for Information Display (SID) Vehicle Displays & Interfaces 30th Annual Symposium & Expo. The event will take place on September 26th and 27th, at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan.

Roland Chochoiek, CEO of VIA optronics, commented, “It´s a pleasure to participate at SID’s annual symposium again, and we look forward to having another opportunity to exhibit our portfolio of interactive display solutions. Our team is excited to meet and engage with our customers and partners.”

The Company will showcase a demonstration of its Interactive Display System (IDS) with multiple displays bonded on one curved cover glass. Further, the demo will include VIA’s unique copper metal mesh touch sensor technology for high-performing touch functions and automotive camera technology for mirror replacement.

About VIA:

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA’s interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA’s intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

Contacts

Investor Relations for VIA optronics:

Griffin Morris

Margaret Jones

Alpha IR Group

VIAO@alpha-ir.com
Phone: +1 312-445-2870

Media:

Alexandra Müller-Plötz

AMueller-Ploetz@via-optronics.com
Phone: +49-911-597 575-302

Articoli correlati

Rocket Lab Launch Update

Business Wire Business Wire -
MAHIA, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), today experienced an issue during...
Continua a leggere

NPR Renews Relationship with Veritonic to Provide Sponsors with Actionable Audio Insights through Brand Lift Measurement

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio analytics and research platform, announced today that NPR has renewed their relationship...
Continua a leggere

NPR Renews Relationship with Veritonic to Provide Sponsors with Actionable Audio Insights through Brand Lift Measurement

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio analytics and research platform, announced today that NPR has renewed their relationship...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php