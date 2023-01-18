<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
VIA optronics AG to Participate at the Sidoti January 2023 Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

NUREMBERG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA” or “the Company”), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced that Jürgen Eicher, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, and Dr. Markus Peters, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Sidoti January 2023 Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on January 18, 2023, at 10:00AM ET.

A link to the webcast can be accessed through the Sidoti website at (link). The presentation materials will be posted on the Company’s website and be archived under the Events and Presentations section.

Senior management will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors in attendance at the conference on Wednesday, January 18 and Thursday, January 19, 2023.

About VIA:

VIA is a leading provider of enhanced display solutions for multiple end-markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications as well as demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA’s interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras and other hardware components. VIA’s intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, and optical bonding and metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions that are built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Lisa Fortuna

Sam Cohen

Alpha IR Group

Phone: +1 312-445-2870

Email: VIAO@alpha-ir.com

Media Contact:
Alexandra Müller-Plötz

Phone: +49-911-597 575-302

Email: Amueller-ploetz@via-optronics.com

