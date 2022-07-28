Home Business Wire VIA optronics AG Launches New Website
Business Wire

VIA optronics AG Launches New Website

di Business Wire

Enhanced functionality and new appearance to improve user experience

NUREMBERG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced the launch of its new corporate website.

Created with user experience in mind, the website was upgraded to reflect a modern, technically advanced layout equipped with enhanced functionality and search engine optimization. The primary focus of the update is restructuring the content with a clear menu structure. VIA’s various technologies and products for its respective target groups are now organized in a precise, user-friendly manner so that users can obtain desired information more quickly.

Jürgen Eichner, CEO and founder of VIA optronics AG commented: “Our new website captures the essence of our business, attractively and interactively displaying our systems for our customers, business partners, and applicants. It effectively illustrates our individual components and their integration into a complete customer-specific interactive display system. With the improved capabilities and fresh look, we aim to create a seamless, enjoyable user experience for all of VIA’s stakeholders.”

About VIA:

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA’s interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA’s intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

Contacts

Investor Relations for VIA optronics:
Lisa Fortuna

Sam Cohen

Alpha IR Group

VIAO@alpha-ir.com
Phone: +1 312-445-2870

Media:
Alexandra Müller-Plötz

AMueller-Ploetz@via-optronics.com
Phone:+49-911-597 575-302

