VGS Launches VGS Vault, a Snowflake Native App in the Data Cloud

With VGS Vault available on Snowflake Marketplace, Snowflake customers can tokenize and analyze highly sensitive data in the Data Cloud, unlocking valuable insights while avoiding security risks and compliance exposure

VGS, the world's largest cloud-based tokenization platform, announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, the launch of VGS Vault, a Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace. By using VGS Vault, Snowflake customers can seamlessly tap into the VGS platform to collect, protect, and exchange sensitive data.





Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, announced that the Snowflake Native App Framework (public preview on AWS) is now available for developers to build and test apps natively in the Data Cloud with additional distribution and monetization capabilities in public preview soon. Snowflake Native Apps usher in a new era of data collaboration, enabling developers with the tools needed to create robust apps quickly with Snowflake’s high availability and auto-scalability, all the while reducing security and procurement hurdles for customers because the apps run directly within the customers’ Snowflake accounts.

“To move fast and grow quickly, customers need to access and analyze their data on a real-time basis. But the burden of data security, privacy, and governance can make that costly and complex,” said Nithin Bose, VP of Product at VGS. “By adopting tokenization, organizations can streamline data sharing, enhance security, and reduce costs associated with managing sensitive information. With the VGS Vault available on Snowflake Marketplace, our joint customers can balance the complexities of traditional security and compliance frameworks, while accelerating innovation, speed to market, and democratization of data.”

“The Snowflake Native App Framework enables partners, like VGS, to bring their apps directly to their customer’s data to drive value,” said Chris Child, Senior Director of Product Management, Snowflake. “The VGS Vault Snowflake Native App enables Snowflake’s customers to unlock valuable insights in the Snowflake Data Cloud, while avoiding security risks or compliance exposure.”

Snowflake Marketplace already has over 25 new Snowflake Native Apps available today, and over one hundred providers are currently developing apps that span multiple industries and use cases. VGS is one of the leading organizations building in the Data Cloud, with a Snowflake Native App readily available to easily bring unique insights to end users and enabling them to unlock value with just a few clicks on Snowflake Marketplace. By being Powered by Snowflake, VGS is able to impact the community by distributing its app to thousands of Snowflake customers, without these customers having to move or expose their data.

Harnessing the VGS Vault on Snowflake

The VGS Vault is available as a Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace for Snowflake customers to discover and install. The Snowflake Native App tokenizes sensitive data as soon as the data enter a customer’s data lake on Snowflake, enhancing data analysis capabilities within the Snowflake Data Cloud, while ensuring data fidelity and mitigating risk. VGS replaces the raw value with a 1-1 mapping token to preserve privacy and analytical value, while supporting efficient, data-driven operations. The app runs in the customer’s Snowflake infrastructure and simple-to-use interfaces will be made available to tokenize and detokenize. Visit the VGS page on the Snowflake Marketplace to request more info.

Learn more about Snowflake’s continued innovations, and how it is enabling organizations to distribute and monetize leading apps at scale in the Data Cloud here. Be sure to check out the Snowflake Summit 2023 keynotes live or on-demand here, and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About VGS

VGS is the world’s largest cloud-based tokenization platform. As a payments infrastructure company, VGS offers solutions for PCI descoping, payments orchestration, and omni-channel matching. The VGS Vault protects all sensitive information, orchestrates payments, and consolidates transaction data from multiple processors.

