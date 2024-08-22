VFP Concrete Control Houses to Withstand EF-5 Conditions

VFP Inc.’s fully-integrated concrete control houses now come with an optional EF-5 rating proven to withstand wind speeds of more than 200 mph.





ROANOKE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following recent rigorous performance testing, VFP, Inc., an industry leader in fully-integrated concrete control house solutions, is now able to offer EF-5 rated structures that exceed the structural requirements of ICC-500—the Standard for the Design and Construction of Storm Shelters. EF-5 rated concrete control houses can withstand wind speeds of over 200 mph, offering protection to critical information and technology in the world’s harshest environments.

VFP’s concrete control houses are also bullet resistant to UL-752 level 4, have a 2-hour fire rating, and provide a high level of vandal protection. Level 8 ballistics rating is also available as a customization option. Offering the option of an EF-5 rated structure is an exciting development for current and future VFP customers who will be able to access greater protection for their critical equipment needs.

It is important to note that VFP buildings are not certified storm shelters as they are not designed to be habitable or carry food and water. VFP structures are meant for the industrial sector only.

VFP has provided customers with the highest quality integrated control house solutions for nearly 60 years. From the Sahara desert and the Australian Outback to the South Pole, VFP buildings have withstood hurricanes, earthquakes, and the full spectrum of environmental extremes. We are more than a manufacturer—we are a trusted partner for our clients and their critical system needs. Our fully integrated solutions offer customized structures tailored to clients’ specific needs and unique specifications. At VFP, you can trust us to engineer practical solutions for your complex problems.

