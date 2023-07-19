<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Veza Welcomes Phil Venables to its Board of Directors

World-renowned cybersecurity leader joins the Identity Security Company’s Board

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#authorizationVeza, the identity security company, today announced the appointment of Phil Venables to its Board of Directors. Venables joins Veza’s Board at a pivotal moment for the company as it takes on traditional, legacy identity solutions with a revolutionary architecture and authorization based approach to modernize the identity industry.




“Phil is the most respected cybersecurity leader in the world and we are truly honored to welcome Phil Venables to the Veza Board,” said Tarun Thakur, Chairman, Co-Founder and CEO of Veza. “Since coming out of stealth a year ago, we have experienced significant momentum with customer adoption across Global 2000 organizations such as Blackstone, Expedia, Zoom, and Intuit. Identity needs a bold second act to go beyond tools like IGA and PAM. By leveraging authorization metadata, we are enabling our customers to address key business challenges in identity governance, privilege management and monitoring, cloud access management, and SaaS access security. Phil will be instrumental in guiding our product innovations and roadmap. We are humbled to have Phil join us in building an iconic identity technology company.”

Venables has more than 35 years of experience working in engineering, management, and board level advisory roles, including for The White House. Before joining Google Cloud as Chief Information Security Officer in 2020, Venables was a Partner at Goldman Sachs where he spent two decades in various risk and cybersecurity leadership positions, in particular as their first CISO, a role he held for 17 years. He has been Chief Information Security Officer for other multiple large banking companies like Standard Chartered Bank and Deutsche Bank. He is on the board of directors at HackerOne, Interos, New York University, and he serves in advisory roles for The President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) and NIST.

“Every enterprise needs a privilege management program, but traditional tools make it hard to see who has access to what data and how they got it,” said Venables. “Veza has cracked the code on authorization with an innovative architecture that enables continuous monitoring and remediation across the entire modern enterprise. I look forward to supporting Tarun, working closely with the Board and the Veza leadership team as the company invests in this significant market opportunity.”

About Veza

Veza is the identity security company. Identity and security teams use Veza to secure identity access across SaaS apps, on-prem apps, data systems, and cloud infrastructure. Veza solves the blind spots of traditional identity tools of IGA and PAM with its unique ability to ingest and organize permissions metadata in the Veza Authorization Graph. Global enterprises like Blackstone, Wynn Resorts, and Expedia trust Veza to visualize access permissions, monitor permissions activity, automate access reviews, and remediate privilege violations. Founded in 2020, Veza is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, and is funded by Accel, Bain Capital, Ballistic Ventures, Google Ventures (GV), Norwest Venture Partners, and True Ventures. Visit us at veza.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

