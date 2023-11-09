Veterans Health Administration Partners with CoSo Cloud to Enhance Employee Training Experience

Western States Network Consortium implements first-in-the-nation training solutions for HR professionals





SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud–CoSo Cloud LLC (CoSo), a Class Technologies company and leading provider of secure, private cloud-managed services and custom applications for high-consequence eLearning and virtual training, announced a partnership with the Western States Network Consortium (WSNC). The partnership provides access to self-paced training opportunities for supervisors, human resources, and administrative staff. WSNC encompasses five Veterans Integrated Service Networks (VISN) that provide healthcare services to more than 2.7 million veterans and their caregivers in 18 U.S. states and territories. VHA operates 18 VISNs that manage over 172 medical centers and clinics.

“We will use this technology to enhance customer service and provide guidance for our supervisors and the human resources professionals who advise them to stay up to date with standards of practice and policies,” said WSNC Human Resources Development Supervisor, Michelle Finney. “Using Adobe Learning Manager (ALM) within CoSo’s FedRAMP-authorized training platform equips our learners with the skills to lead our workforce, allowing us to provide better-quality services to our veterans.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with WSNC to help make a positive difference in their training outcomes,” said CoSo Chief Revenue Officer Jim Seaman. “Adobe’s award-winning learning management solution, ALM, combined with our white-glove managed services, will provide WSNC a practical and secure training program.”

CoSo Cloud’s FedRAMP-compliant offerings are equipped with robust data encryption, secure access controls, continuous monitoring, and regular audits to ensure ongoing adherence to the highest security standards. For more information about CoSo Cloud, please visit www.cosocloud.com.

About CoSo Cloud:

CoSo Cloud LLC, a Class Technologies Inc. company, provides secure private-cloud managed services, custom software applications and expert professional services for high-consequence virtual training and eLearning. Global enterprises and government agency customers rely on CoSo to complete their Adobe Connect, Adobe Learning Manager, and Class solutions when security, compliance and reliability requirements demand more from virtual meetings and learning management systems. CoSo Cloud is an Adobe, Class Technologies, SAP, and Zoom partner.

