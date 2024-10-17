Veterans Engineering Secures $50M Contract with Department of Veterans Affairs to Support Enterprise Visibility Support Services (EVSS)

Home Business Wire Veterans Engineering Secures $50M Contract with Department of Veterans Affairs to Support...
ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bigfixVeterans Engineering (VE), a leading provider of innovative technology solutions and services, has been awarded a $50 million contract by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Information & Technology (OIT), Office of Information Security (OIS). VE will provide crucial Enterprise Visibility Support Services (EVSS), enhancing the VA’s enterprise-wide endpoint security, compliance monitoring, and software assurance.


VE’s responsibilities include three key workstreams: BigFix Engineering, Data Warehouse and Reporting, and Software Assurance. VE will ensure real-time visibility into over 850,000 VA-managed endpoints across various platforms, including on-premises, edge, hybrid, cloud environments, end-user, network, and mobile devices. VE will also provide continuous monitoring of endpoint security compliance and vulnerability management, adhering to Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA) requirements.

BigFix, a cornerstone of VA’s security framework, allows for Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) of endpoint configurations. VE will support this critical resource by managing endpoint security and compliance with federal standards, such as the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Through this contract, VE will help the VA’s Office of Information Security (OIS) advance its cybersecurity efforts by safeguarding sensitive Veteran data. VE will also support the VA’s Cybersecurity Operations Center (CSOC) and other essential VA programs to strengthen cybersecurity across the organization.

“We are honored to support the VA in its mission to safeguard sensitive Veteran information,” said Dr. Wally Potts, VP of Solution Delivery at Veterans Engineering. “This contract is a testament to VE’s deep expertise in cybersecurity and our commitment to providing innovative solutions to protect the nation’s critical information systems.”

About Veterans Engineering

Veterans Engineering Incorporated (VE) is dedicated to aiding Federal agencies and commercial entities in pursuing Emerging Technologies, Cloud Computing, Enterprise Technology Strategy, Digital Transformation, Operational Excellence, and Professional Services. VE is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). VE provides innovative IT and cybersecurity solutions for government and private sector clients, specializing in endpoint security, data warehousing, and software assurance.

Contacts

Alika Nagpaul

alika.nagpaul@veteransengineering.net

