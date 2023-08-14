Veteran Technology Leader, Microsoft Data Platform Expert Returns to SolarWinds to Focus on DataOps, SQL, Cloud Migration

SolarWinds taps Database Technology Evangelist Kevin Kline to further advance its database observability solutions









AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, announces database and cloud migration expert Kevin Kline has been appointed Senior Staff Technical Marketing Manager. After a brief hiatus, Kline has returned to the SolarWinds team to serve as a subject matter expert on a variety of data management systems.

With nearly 35 years of experience across data and analytics technologies, product management, and sales, Kline will contribute his expertise to advance SolarWinds database observability solutions, ensure service level objectives (SLOs) are exceeded for critical business applications, and support a wide range of cloud and on-premises databases.

SolarWinds is a leading vendor of database, networking, and system administration tools. Its database observability solutions resolve critical issues and allow organizations to proactively detect and diagnose issues and reduce the risk of downtime. This product portfolio includes SolarWinds® Database Performance Analyzer (DPA) for performance monitoring and analysis, SQL Sentry® for root cause analysis, and Database Observability, a SaaS solution designed to help ensure optimal performance by monitoring open-source, cloud-enabled, and NoSQL databases.

“As a top-rated subject matter expert in relational database technology, we are thrilled to have Kevin Kline back on our team,” said SolarWinds GVP, Product Management Cullen Childress. “Kevin is a seasoned and strategic sector expert with a proven track record of making database management and data integration experiences stable, reliable, predictable, and highly scalable.”

“I look forward to helping advance the SolarWinds mission to deliver unmatched intelligent solutions that simplify the management of our customer’s most complex databases,” said Kline. “By rejoining the SolarWinds team, I’ve been provided the opportunity to not only advise on its diverse product portfolio but further advance solutions to some of the industry’s most challenging and interesting priorities, from database tuning to cloud migration to highly scalable administration to DevOps + DataOps.”

Kevin Kline started his professional career in the mid-80s as a database specialist for NASA, working on the ISS and Hubble projects. He is an author and a recipient of many industry awards, including Microsoft® Data Platform MVP (2004-2022), AWS® Data Community Hero award (2020-2022), and Redgate® Top 100 Database Influencers (2021-2022). Kline has dedicated much of his time to supporting and educating Microsoft data professionals, speaking at conferences such as Microsoft Ignite/TechEd, the PASS Summit, DevTeach, Oracle® OpenWorld, Dev Intersections, and Dev Connections, and contributing thought leadership content monthly to Database & Application Trends magazine.

