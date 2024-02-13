Veteran Technology Investment Bankers Launch Arcadia Capital to Provide Mergers and Acquisitions, Financing and Strategic Advisory Services to Global Ecosystem of Emerging and Established Technology and Software Companies / Investors

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accomplished technology investment bankers Mike Parker and Tristan Snyder are announcing the launch of their new firm Arcadia Capital to offer strategic advisory services to emerging and established technology and software companies / investors.









Arcadia Capital has taken in investment and partnered with some of the most prominent founders, technologists and investors in the entire ecosystem to disrupt the mid-market technology investment banking industry globally. Arcadia Capital’s suite of services include advising clients on strategic M&A, recapitalization and growth capital raises.

The co-founders are leveraging a combined ~40 years of experience working with premiere technology and software businesses on transformational capital markets transactions. They have advised clients on more than 100 completed transactions representing over $30 billion in aggregate deal value. These deals include the $41 million financing of One Model by Riverwood Capital as announced in TechCrunch, the sale of Serent Capital’s portfolio company Apex HCM to Hg Capital’s portfolio company Iris Software, the $100 million financing for Ordergroove by Primus Capital, the growth investment in Sapio Sciences by GHO Capital, the $200+ million sale of Credly by Pearson and the $46.5 million growth investment in Files.com by Riverwood Capital, among many other successful transactions.

Mike Parker and Tristan Snyder have a long track record of success, working for leading global firms including AGC Partners, Lazard Freres, Bank of America / Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Alantra, The Presidio Group and Intrepid, among others. Additionally, Mike was formerly a business operations leader at SuccessFactors, which was sold to SAP in a $3.6 billion transaction.

Co-CEO and Founder Mike Parker commented, “We are delighted to officially announce the launch of Arcadia Capital. Our entire team is committed to deliver trustworthy advice to our clients founded on decades of successful transactions. Our focus is on building a legacy of highly satisfied clients and exceptional results. We aim to be the premier strategic advisor and investment bank to technology and software leaders and investors globally.”

Co-CEO and Founder Tristan Snyder added, “We are excited to build a team of innovators that thrive on making a meaningful impact. Fueling growth, embracing disruption, fostering teamwork, and upholding integrity are values that define us. We are proud to have a dynamic team propelling innovation, navigating challenges and shaping a future that makes our clients proud. We are thrilled about the possibilities that lie ahead for both Arcadia Capital and the clients we are privileged to serve.”

With extensive experience executing cross-border transactions across the U.S., Canada, LatAm, Europe and Oceania, Arcadia Capital brings a unique perspective and differentiated investor and buyer access to the table. Their global mindset, combined with their industry expertise as a technology and software focused advisory firm, enables them to offer sophisticated advice and transformational outcomes for their clients.

