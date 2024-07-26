Veteran Senior Product Leader Allison Lambert-Morton Joins CareHive

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CareHive, a pioneer in data-driven, digital-first, white glove navigation solutions, today announced Allison Lambert-Morton as the new Vice President of Product Management.





Lambert-Morton previously served at one of the largest companies and health plans in the United States, UnitedHealth Group, where she led multiple product teams, developed a multi-year digital product strategy, and produced measurable results in consumer experience enhancements as well as millions in cost savings. Lambert-Morton also has held leadership roles at Target and U.S. Bank, where she drove engagement and revenue through highly personalized, interactive digital and human solutions.

The appointment of Lambert-Morton comes during a period of significant momentum for CareHive. “I am so pleased to be at CareHive during this exciting time,” said Lambert-Morton. “The CareHive experience is one where everyone wins–patients, health plans, and health providers. It’s an honor to work with such an impressive team.”

“Allison is a force multiplier for Carehive,” said Ron Dixon, MD, CEO of CareHive. “With her background, we’ll be able to bolster speed and innovation in the Product and Engineering, Technology, and Consumer Experiences teams–and these teams were already incredibly fast and smart. Allison’s ability to inspire her team and the organization as a whole will help bring us to the next level.”

About CareHive:

Every patient is unique. That’s why CareHive’s navigation platform is a personalized, digital-first experience, backed up with human support. We build relationships that drive behavior change by helping patients get the lightest dose of high-quality care for less money. Visit CareHive.com to learn more about how CareHive is using smart navigation technology to help solve some of the most challenging access, cost, and quality issues in healthcare.

