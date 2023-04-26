Veteran Insurance Executive Frank Caruso Joins Exdion Solutions, Inc.’s Board of Advisors

Board to Guide Exdion’s Rapid Expansion to Enable Brokers to “Future-Proof” Their Businesses with Automation, AI-driven Solutions

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L.S. Ram, CEO of Exdion Solutions, Inc., announced that Frank S. Caruso will become a member of Exdion’s Board of Advisors, a group of senior brokerage executives with high-ranking insurance management experience. The Board will help guide the commercial insurance software developer and servicing firm in its mission to bring automation and AI technology to the commercial insurance space, and to expand its suite of policy life cycle, quoting, brokerage operations and data analytics product lines.

“Frank’s executive level brokerage management experience will support Exdion’s position as an industry leader in guiding insurance brokers to the digital age and steering our rapid expansion into new markets and services,” Ram explained.

“Exdion is a vibrant, growing broker technology Insurtech that is poised for significant growth, especially as large and mid-sized insurance brokers prioritize digitization and automation for their future business success,” Caruso said.

With its integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing into brokerage operations, Exdion has developed a suite of products that dramatically improves productivity, quotation management and compliance by extracting information from any format. It currently holds a significant position in the brokerage operations software marketplace with its acknowledged leadership in the policy checking, quotation comparison and compliance software.

Exdion’s next step will be a series of data analytics initiatives with the potential to take brokerage automation to new levels.

Caruso has more than 40 years of experience in the insurance brokerage space. He began his career at Aetna Insurance Co. and then moved to Sedgwick’s Tennessee brokerage operations. He became the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Willis’s Nashville’s operations. Later he was named the Area President of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., based in Nashville and Louisville.

About Exdion Solutions, Inc.

Exdion is an Insurtech that partners with Insurance agencies and brokers to enable future ready businesses. Servicing some of the most successful global insurance businesses, Exdion focuses on delivering sophisticated technology through simple, flexible, and affordable engagement models. Exdion delivers a suite of digitization tools and platforms that work in tandem with agency management systems cutting across new business generation, renewals, and compliance. For more information about Exdion, visit www.exdion.com.

