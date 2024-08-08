Veteran Banker and Decorated Air Force Veteran Eric McAlpine Relaunches Momentum Cyber

The Investment Bank Remains Exclusively Focused on Cybersecurity Providing World-Class & Unconflicted Advice

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Acquisitions–Veteran banker Eric McAlpine is relaunching the firm he co-founded a decade ago, maintaining its same exclusive focus on Cybersecurity while introducing a refreshed brand and mission.

“The Cybersecurity landscape is more dynamic and evolving faster than ever,” said Eric McAlpine, Founder, CEO, and Managing Partner of Momentum Cyber. “I am beyond excited to announce the relaunch of Momentum Cyber and continue our mission of serving as the ‘go to’ strategic advisor to the global Cybersecurity industry.”

Momentum Cyber is the premier trusted advisor to the global Cybersecurity ecosystem, providing bespoke high-impact advice and tailored senior-level access across the industry.

Momentum Cyber provides truly unconflicted and objective advice. We have chosen a side – and it’s yours. Momentum Cyber advises exclusively on the sell-side. The firm predominately represents founder-led, bootstrapped and modestly capitalized Cybersecurity companies, as well as growth & later stage Private Equity controlled Cybersecurity portfolio companies.

Momentum Cyber is proudly a veteran-owned and operated firm. The firm is driven by the same core values that define our nation’s finest.

