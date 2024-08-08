Home Business Wire Veteran Banker and Decorated Air Force Veteran Eric McAlpine Relaunches Momentum Cyber
Business Wire

Veteran Banker and Decorated Air Force Veteran Eric McAlpine Relaunches Momentum Cyber

di Business Wire

The Investment Bank Remains Exclusively Focused on Cybersecurity Providing World-Class & Unconflicted Advice

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Acquisitions–Veteran banker Eric McAlpine is relaunching the firm he co-founded a decade ago, maintaining its same exclusive focus on Cybersecurity while introducing a refreshed brand and mission.

“The Cybersecurity landscape is more dynamic and evolving faster than ever,” said Eric McAlpine, Founder, CEO, and Managing Partner of Momentum Cyber. “I am beyond excited to announce the relaunch of Momentum Cyber and continue our mission of serving as the ‘go to’ strategic advisor to the global Cybersecurity industry.”

Momentum Cyber is the premier trusted advisor to the global Cybersecurity ecosystem, providing bespoke high-impact advice and tailored senior-level access across the industry.

Why Momentum Cyber?

  • A Purpose-Built Advisory Platform for Cybersecurity
  • Deep Cybersecurity Sector Experience
  • Experienced Senior Led World-Class Execution
  • Extensive, Proprietary, & Unrivaled Relationship Network

Enterprise Class Advice. Aligned With The Entrepreneur.

Momentum Cyber provides truly unconflicted and objective advice. We have chosen a side – and it’s yours. Momentum Cyber advises exclusively on the sell-side. The firm predominately represents founder-led, bootstrapped and modestly capitalized Cybersecurity companies, as well as growth & later stage Private Equity controlled Cybersecurity portfolio companies.

Momentum Cyber is proudly a veteran-owned and operated firm. The firm is driven by the same core values that define our nation’s finest.

For more information please visit www.momentumcyber.com.

Contacts

Media Inquiries:
media@momentumcyber.com

Articoli correlati

Turnberry Solutions Acquires St. Louis-Based Digital Consultancy 1904labs

Business Wire Business Wire -
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#focusforward--Turnberry Solutions announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire 1904labs, a cloud-based software and...
Continua a leggere

GrafTech Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice from NYSE

Business Wire Business Wire -
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) (“GrafTech” or the “Company”) announced today that it received written notice...
Continua a leggere

Real to Present at Oppenheimer’s 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) ("Real" or the "Company"), a technology platform reshaping real...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php