Veteran Advisors Launch XXI Wealth in Partnership with Dynasty Financial Partners

Team Previously Managed $900 Million in Assets; Clients Include Athletes, Attorneys, Business Professionals, and Entrepreneurs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A team of veteran advisors today announced the launch of their independent firm, XXI Wealth, in partnership with Dynasty Financial Partners.

Based in Chicago, XXI Wealth is an independent comprehensive wealth management firm providing best-in-class service and access to unique investment opportunities. The firm is led by four veteran professionals with an average of 25+ years of experience in the investment industry:

Kurt Newsom Managing Partner, Wealth Advisor (formerly with CIBC)

Matt Cavanaugh Managing Partner, Director of Investments (formerly with a multi-family office RIA)

Kathleen Merkle SVP, Client Service Manager (formerly with CIBC)

Elizabeth Sadler SVP, Client Service Manager (formerly with CIBC)

“We are thrilled to launch XXI Wealth,” said Matt Cavanaugh, Managing Partner and Director of Investments. “With our newfound independence, we will be able to offer our clients innovative investment solutions on a more efficient technology platform, allowing us to expand our level of service and offerings to fit their exact needs.”

Kurt Newsom added, “We have a team of professionals driven by a shared vision to redefine excellence in wealth management. By combining our expertise, innovation, and commitment to client success, we are building a firm that sets the gold standard for the industry."

The team chose to name their firm ‘XXI Wealth’ as a nod to the concepts of independence and greatness associated with the number 21. “Throughout history, the number 21 symbolizes positivity, transformative change, and expanded horizons—qualities we aim to embody for the benefit of our team and clients in the years ahead," said Mr. Cavanaugh.

According to Shirl Penney, Founder and CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners: “The XXI Wealth team has extensive operational backgrounds, so they are very familiar with the never-ending puzzle of which technology and processes are needed to improve efficiency and ultimately the client experience. We are proud to partner with them and provide them with the right infrastructure that allows them to focus 100% on their clients from Day One.”

XXI Wealth has selected Schwab and Fidelity as its custodians. In addition, the firm will partner with Pontera to support its 401k management offering.

For more information, please visit https://xxiwealth.com.

