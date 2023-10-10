Veryon to feature latest Work Center management solution at this year’s NBAA Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veryon, a leading provider of information services and software solutions for the aviation industry, recently announced its upcoming attendance and sponsorship at the National Business Aviation Association’s (NBAA) Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (BACE) taking place on Oct. 17 – 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Las Vegas Convention Center.





For over 15 years, Veryon has participated in this annual event, which is the world’s largest business aviation event that allows for game-changing innovation to take center stage. NBAA-BACE offers the opportunity for experts in the industry to interact with thousands of dedicated and visionary individuals, as well as explore technologies that are driving the excitement, safety and sustainability of aviation.

“With Veryon’s 50-year heritage and leadership in the aviation space, we are looking forward to attending this year’s NBAA-BACE conference,” said Norman Happ, chief executive officer of Veryon. “This event brings together industry thought leaders and those committed to business aviation safety and uptime, and we see this as a great opportunity to connect with customers and operators committed to leveraging technology to run their organizations more efficiently and effectively.”

In addition to its two-story interactive booth with Uptime Lounge and swag wall, Veryon will host four focus groups on a number of topics. Sessions include how to manage your flight department, the evolution of technical publication procurement, work order management and unlocking success in aviation management. Interested individuals can register in advance online.

This year, Veryon will also be featuring its newest offering to its robust lineup of industry-leading solutions. Work Center allows aircraft operators to simplify the maintenance and return-to-service process with streamlined invoicing, reliable integrations and real-time airworthiness information, all in a unified platform. Aircraft operators can efficiently coordinate labor, parts and operational impact, resulting in smooth maintenance execution without any unnecessary delays or disruptions.

“Work Center is unlike any other maintenance execution solution out there,” said Kent Pickard, vice president of product management for Veryon. “While most service center offerings were designed for stand-alone MROs, Work Center is purpose-built for aircraft operators, so they can focus more on improving their operations, growing their business and ensuring accurate billing and faster return-to-service.”

Work Center is part of Veryon Tracking, the only end-to-end aviation management solution that combines maintenance tracking, flight operations, inventory management, work order management and technical publications in a single platform.

Attendees can stop by booth no. N4918 or schedule a demo to see Veryon in action and learn more about its industry-leading suite of aviation software solutions.

