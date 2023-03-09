Veryfi and Navan Announce Webinar on Product Success with Customer-First Approach

“Putting Customers at the Heart of Innovation: How a Customer-First Approach can Drive Product Success” webinar airs live on March 21

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIML—Veryfi, using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to instantly transform documents into structured data, today announced its upcoming webinar, “Putting Customers at the Heart of Innovation: How a Customer-First Approach can Drive Product Success” to be presented with Navan (formerly TripActions) on March 21 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

The webinar will cover how a customer-first approach involves putting the needs and preferences of customers at the center of the innovation process, from initial idea to product development and beyond. With this approach, software companies can create products and services that deliver on customer needs and expectations with high levels of user adoption, customer satisfaction, and loyalty.

“By involving customers in the innovation process, Navan gains valuable insights into the user experience, which helps to guide the development of new products and services,” said Tim Russo, senior director, Fintech, Strategic, and Channel Partnerships, Navan. “This customer-centric approach to innovation can also foster stronger relationships with customers, as they feel our software is aligned with their business goals.”

This webinar will be informative for software providers interested in transforming the way they offer expense or spend management to their customers. The webinar will provide insights into: the decision to make or buy AI-driven optical character recognition (OCR) technology; developing products with a focus on user experience; and choosing the right OCR solution that will help get to market quickly.

“AI-Driven OCR enables fast, accurate, and secure extraction of data from receipts and hotel folios, making it an essential component of many expense management apps,” said Ernest Semerda, co-founder and CEO, Veryfi. “Attendees of the webinar can expect to gain a deeper understanding of AI-Driven OCR technology and how it can be used to streamline expense management processes and improve the user experience. Additionally, the webinar will offer insights into the development process from the user’s perspective, emphasizing the importance of creating products that are intuitive, easy to use, and meet customer needs. This user-centric approach can help software companies create more innovative and successful products.”

Veryfi provides the only mobile receipt capture technology that includes AI computer vision for document detection and image enhancement, as well as a long receipt capture mode. It helps instantly transform unstructured documents into structured data – eliminating manual data entry for users and enabling software providers to tap into data that was previously unavailable for innovative features in their applications.

By eliminating manual data entry, Veryfi enables organizations to accurately capture, extract and transform documents such as receipts, invoices, purchase orders, checks, credit cards, and W-9 forms into structured data, at scale. Veryfi uses advanced AI/ML technology, trained by hundreds of millions of documents over the past five years, to extract data and transform it into a structured format for 89 currencies, 39 languages, and over 110 defined fields such as vendor, total, bill to/ship to, purchase order and invoice numbers, any line item (product name, SKU, description), taxes, and more, which can then be accessed for a wide variety of business applications.

Register for the webinar at https://www.veryfi.com/navan.

About Veryfi

Veryfi eliminates manual data entry through its fast, accurate, and secure AI-driven data extraction platform that instantly transforms documents into valuable structured data. The company’s OCR API Platform and Lens Mobile Capture Framework technology can increase user productivity, eliminate human error, grow customer loyalty and revenue, and unlock valuable business insights.

Veryfi technology delivers Day 1 Accuracy and immediate time-to-value for hundreds of companies globally. FinTech software providers incorporate the Veryfi OCR API Platform and Lens Mobile Capture Framework technology in their applications. Loyalty Marketing organizations at consumer packaged goods companies and agencies leverage Veryfi to turn receipts into valuable consumer insights. Enterprise Accounts Payable teams use Veryfi to gain efficiency and improve data entry accuracy as part of their intelligent automation workflows. Learn more at www.veryfi.com.

About Navan

Navan is the all-in-one super app that makes travel easy so you can focus on being there, not getting there. Say goodbye to spending hours on the phone trying to change your flight or saving stacks of receipts to manually input expenses. From EAs and finance teams to travel managers and employees, Navan empowers people to focus on the things that matter most to them—all while providing companies with real-time visibility, savings, and control. Learn more at navan.com.

Day 1 Accuracy is a trademark of Veryfi.

