VerusRx Presents a Game-Changing Pharmacy App

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VerusRx, a respected Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) company, is proud to present Gio by VerusRx, an innovative app that allows consumers to make informed, real-time decisions about their prescriptions. This easy-to-use app is already redefining the way people across the U.S. engage with their prescription benefits and access their medications.









Created in collaboration with Levrx Technology, Gio delivers real-time pricing and a wealth of critical information that results in cost-effective, time-saving decisions. With 50% of patients reporting they do not have adequate information about their medications, Gio emerges as the smart solution to bridge this information gap. It guides members through their personalized prescription options, offering real-time medication prices and alternatives. The app even goes beyond standard insurance coverage, presenting cost-saving alternatives for high cost and specialty medications that far exceed typical PBM offerings.

Today’s consumers seek a pharmacy experience that is clear and straightforward. Gio by VerusRx delivers:

Convenience: Switching pharmacies is now as easy as a simple click in the app.

Switching pharmacies is now as easy as a simple click in the app. Transparency: Empowering members, Gio provides clear options that let members see the wide range of prices in the marketplace .

Empowering members, Gio provides clear options that let members see the wide range of prices in the . Control: Gio proactively alerts members when a more cost-efficient option becomes available.

Employers, leveraging Gio’s digital engagement capabilities, benefit from advanced reporting and an uninterrupted stream of data that helps them control costs while ensuring members receive the highest levels of service.

“At VerusRx, our commitment is centered on putting members first,” comments Melissa Jackson, Director of Client Success. “Gio is not just a technological advancement, it’s the embodiment of our dedication to provide individuals with the information and tools they need to successfully and affordably access their prescription medication.”

About VerusRx:

VerusRx is part of a respected group of industry-leading healthcare companies. Recognizing a critical need for transparency and accountability in Pharmacy Benefits Management (PBM), VerusRx was formed with the mission of helping employers manage prescription drug costs while improving health outcomes for their employees. Learn more at https://www.verus-rx.com/

About Levrx:

Levrx Technology is an innovative software company that utilizes the power of AI to revolutionize how individuals shop, save and take control of their prescription drug costs. With a nationwide presence and over 1.5 million lives benefiting from its industry-leading technology, Levrx has saved companies and their team members millions of dollars. Learn more at www.levrx.com.

