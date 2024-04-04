Vertiv Unveils End-to-End AI Power and Cooling Solutions to Simplify Data Center Infrastructure Selection and Deployment in North America

Vertiv™ 360AI pre-engineered infrastructure for high performance compute will be featured during North America tour of Vertiv AI Solutions Innovation Roadshow

WESTERVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Compute (HPC) continue to disrupt the data center landscape, Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced a new portfolio of high-density data center infrastructure solutions to support the higher cooling and power requirements of the accelerated computing IT stack. The new Vertiv™ 360AI solutions are designed to accelerate AI adoption through pre-engineered infrastructure solutions, digitized management, and end-to-end service, resulting in up to 2x faster deployment compared to typical infrastructure installation.









Vertiv 360AI provides a streamlined way to power and cool AI workloads of all sizes. The solutions include power, cooling, enclosures, end-to-end lifecycle services, and digitized management. Vertiv 360AI solutions enable customers to realize faster deployment by eliminating design cycles and minimizing the likelihood of issues during installation and commissioning. These solutions allow for flexibility and customization, reusing or retrofitting existing cooling systems, when possible, to decrease deployment cost and scope.

“Vertiv’s goal is to prepare our customers for successful AI adoption,” said Brad Wilson, vice president of technology at Vertiv. “Our Vertiv 360AI portfolio offers a simplified path for scalable AI infrastructure, addressing the new challenges that data center professionals and systems integrators are trying to solve now, including retrofits of air-cooled edge and enterprise data centers, and build-outs of hyperscale green fields.”

Vertiv 360AI offers solutions ranging from support of AI test pilot and edge inferencing to full-scale AI data centers. Initial Vertiv 360AI models can power and cool up to 100kW per rack. Flexible cooling strategies for Vertiv™ 360AI include air-to-liquid, liquid-to-air, liquid-to-liquid, and liquid-to-refrigerant models. Vertiv 360AI also includes prefabricated modular solutions, including IT modules, cooling modules, and power modules that may be combined and scaled as building blocks to provide capacity for current and future infrastructure needs. For customers without chilled water available, Vertiv 360AI can also include indoor split chillers to provide liquid cooling with refrigerant-based heat rejection.

Vertiv offers a broad portfolio of cooling solutions for AI and HPC, including rear door heat exchangers, direct-to-chip liquid cooling and coolant distribution units (CDUs), high-capacity free-cooling chillers, and large capacity chilled water-based prefabricated modular data center solutions. Power solutions include uninterruptible power supply (UPS) with lithium-ion batteries, busbar, switchgear, and battery energy storage systems (BESS) to support microgrid applications.

The Vertiv™ 360AI solutions will be presented during the first scheduled stop of the North America tour of the Vertiv AI Solutions Innovation Roadshow, April 10 in Westerville, Ohio. The knowledge-based show features Vertiv experts discussing the impact of AI on data center design, addressing common challenges and preparing for opportunities. The 14-city tour is open to data center professionals and Vertiv channel partners. Vertiv also hosts AI and data center discussions during hosted events in other world regions.

To learn more about Vertiv solutions and Vertiv 360AI, visit Vertiv.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Sara Steindorf (for Vertiv)



E sara.steindorf@fleishman.com