Vertiv to Participate in Upcoming Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced its participation in the upcoming Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, California.


Giordano Albertazzi, Chief Executive Officer, and David Fallon, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the event on Thursday, September 12, 2024 at 8:50 a.m. Pacific time (11:50 a.m. Eastern time).

A live webcast of the event and any related presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Vertiv’s website at investors.vertiv.com. A recording of the event will be available for 30 days following the webcast at investors.vertiv.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit vertiv.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:
Lynne Maxeiner

Vice President, Global Treasury & Investor Relations

Vertiv

T +1 614-841-6776

E: lynne.maxeiner@vertiv.com

For media inquiries:
Peter Poulos

FleishmanHillard for Vertiv

T +1 646-284-4991

E: peter.poulos@fleishman.com

