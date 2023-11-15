Vertiv to Hold Investor Conference on November 29, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, announced that it will hold an Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Time. At the event, Vertiv’s management team will update investors on the Company’s vision and strategy, current business and operations, accelerated growth opportunities and financial performance.





A webcast of the live event and presentation materials can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Vertiv’s website at investors.vertiv.com. A replay of the event will also be available for 30 days following the webcast.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

