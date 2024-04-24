Vertiv Reports 60% Organic Orders Growth, 8% Net Sales Growth in First Quarter; Updates Full Year 2024 Outlook

First quarter 2024 organic orders up 60% compared to first quarter 2023, book-to-bill ratio 1.5x in first quarter 2024 and record high $6.3 billion backlog at the end of first quarter 2024

First quarter 2024 net sales of $1,639 million, 8% higher than first quarter 2023

First quarter 2024 operating profit of $203 million and adjusted operating profit (1) of $249 million, up 42% from first quarter 2023

of $249 million, up 42% from first quarter 2023 Accelerated capital deployment with $600 million in share repurchases (~9.1 million shares at $66/share weighted average price) in first quarter 2024

Raising full year 2024 guidance, expect net sales growth of 12% at the midpoint, operating profit of $1,150 to $1,200 million and adjusted operating profit of $1,325 to $1,375 million, a 28% increase at the midpoint compared to full year 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Vertiv reported first quarter 2024 net sales of $1,639 million, an increase of $118 million, or 8%, compared to last year’s first quarter. The book-to-bill ratio was 1.5x in the first quarter and organic orders (excluding foreign exchange) increased 60% from last year’s first quarter as underlying market demand remains strong, benefiting from AI deployments, including liquid cooling technologies, that are ramping up.





First quarter 2024 operating profit of $203 million reflects an increase of $72 million and adjusted operating profit of $249 million reflects an increase of $73 million, or 42%, compared to first quarter 2023. Adjusted operating margin expanded 370 basis points to 15.2% in the first quarter 2024 compared to first quarter 2023, driven by benefits from favorable price-cost and increased volume and productivity partially offset by growth investments in R&D and capacity.

“Vertiv’s robust momentum in 2023 continued into the first quarter of 2024, led by strength in orders, which grew 60%, exceeding our expectations and reflecting increasing pipeline velocity and acceleration of AI-driven demand,” said Giordano Albertazzi, Vertiv’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are seeing order patterns with longer lead times based on customer build schedules, largely in 2025 and beyond, suggesting AI is starting to scale. Though still in its early stages, AI is quickly becoming a pervasive theme across our end markets. Continued advances in GPU development and other AI-enabling technologies are necessitating changes and upgrades to the critical digital infrastructure. We are continuing to advance our portfolio to enable high-density and GPU based deployments. With our global capacity, the most complete portfolio of critical digital infrastructure solutions across the entire thermal and power technology spectrum, vast global service network and alignment with key technology partners, Vertiv is uniquely positioned and ready to bring scale and support development of the entire AI ecosystem.”

Dave Cote, Vertiv’s Executive Chairman, added: “Delivering strong performance across the board, Vertiv is demonstrating its true potential, driven by the continued strides Gio and his team are making in improving execution and building a high-performance culture. I am equally excited about the potential that remains for further improvement. We are still in the early stages of unlocking the potential of this business. The data center market remains extremely positive for the foreseeable future, and Vertiv is well-positioned for continued growth and operational improvement over the long-term, which supports our capital deployment strategy and enables us to invest in long-term value-creation while also returning capital to shareholders.”

Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1) and Liquidity

Net cash generated by operating activities in the first quarter was $138 million, an increase of $96 million from first quarter 2023 and adjusted free cash flow was $101 million, an increase of $76 million from first quarter 2023. First quarter 2024 adjusted free cash flow performance was driven by higher adjusted operating profit, improvement in working capital management and lower interest expense which were partially offset by an $8 million increase in capital expenditures to support growth.

Consistent with our capital deployment strategy, we repurchased $600 million of shares (or 9.1 million shares) in the first quarter 2024, including the repurchase of Platinum Advisors’ remaining ~8.0 million shares. Liquidity was $860 million and borrowings under our ABL credit facility remained at zero at the end of first quarter 2024. Net leverage at the end of first quarter 2024 was 2.2x, impacted by the opportunistic share repurchases in the first quarter.

Updated Full Year and Second Quarter 2024 Guidance

The data center market continues to accelerate, including the deployment of high-performance compute, and we have seen increased velocity from our opportunity pipeline to orders. We believe Vertiv is well-positioned to capture this market growth with our systems-level approach to critical digital infrastructure, across the power train and thermal chain, with 3,500+ field service engineers around the globe who are ready to support AI deployment at scale.

Second Quarter 2024 Guidance Net sales $1,900M – $1,950M Organic net sales growth(2) 11% – 13% Adjusted operating profit(1) $315M – $335M Adjusted operating margin(2) 16.7% – 17.1% Adjusted diluted EPS(1) $0.53 – $0.57 Full Year 2024 Guidance Net sales $7,540M – $7,690M Organic net sales growth(2) 11% – 13% Adjusted operating profit(1) $1,325M – $1,375M Adjusted operating margin(2) 17.5% – 17.9% Adjusted diluted EPS(1) $2.29 – $2.35 Adjusted free cash flow(2) $800M – $850M

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Financial information included in this release has been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Vertiv has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this news release, as indicated above, that may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies and therefore may not be comparable among companies. These non-GAAP financial measures include organic net sales growth (including on a segment basis), adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow, which management believes provides investors with useful supplemental information to evaluate the Company’s ongoing operations and to compare with past and future periods. Management also uses certain non-GAAP measures internally for forecasting, budgeting and measuring its operating performance. These measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative or substitute for, the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, Vertiv has provided reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Information reconciling certain forward-looking GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures related to second quarter and full-year 2024 guidance, including organic net sales growth, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted operating margin, is not available without unreasonable effort due to high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations. For those reasons, we are unable to compute the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

See “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this release for Vertiv’s reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) Vertiv Holdings Co (Dollars in millions except for per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2024 Three months ended March 31, 2023 Net sales Net sales – products $ 1,270.3 $ 1,186.5 Net sales – services 368.8 334.6 Net sales 1,639.1 1,521.1 Costs and expenses Cost of sales – products 846.3 819.5 Cost of sales – services 226.4 206.1 Cost of sales 1,072.7 1,025.6 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 314.0 308.7 Amortization of intangibles 46.0 45.2 Restructuring costs 0.3 13.1 Foreign currency (gain) loss, net 3.2 3.1 Other operating expense (income) 0.3 (4.9 ) Operating profit (loss) 202.6 130.3 Interest expense, net 39.0 46.8 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 176.6 (4.2 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (13.0 ) 87.7 Income tax expense (benefit) (7.1 ) 37.4 Net income (loss) $ (5.9 ) $ 50.3 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ 0.13 Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.12 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 379,135,184 378,129,786 Diluted 379,135,184 381,683,511

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Vertiv Holdings Co (Dollars in millions) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 275.8 $ 780.4 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $31.6 and $29.1, respectively 2,097.1 2,118.1 Inventories 987.1 884.3 Other current assets 271.8 218.7 Total current assets 3,631.8 4,001.5 Property, plant and equipment, net 565.3 560.1 Other assets: Goodwill 1,322.8 1,330.3 Other intangible assets, net 1,615.9 1,672.9 Deferred income taxes 159.3 159.8 Right-of-use assets, net 185.1 173.5 Other 111.2 100.4 Total other assets 3,394.3 3,436.9 Total assets $ 7,591.4 $ 7,998.5 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 21.2 $ 21.8 Current portion of warrant liabilities 371.6 — Accounts payable 983.7 986.4 Deferred revenue 735.0 638.9 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 541.8 611.8 Income taxes 56.6 46.5 Total current liabilities 2,709.9 2,305.4 Long-term debt, net 2,916.1 2,919.1 Deferred income taxes 154.6 159.5 Warrant liabilities — 195.0 Long-term lease liabilities 153.3 142.6 Other long-term liabilities 264.1 262.0 Total liabilities 6,198.0 5,983.6 Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 700,000,000 shares authorized, 373,969,346 and 381,788,876 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — — Treasury stock, at cost: 9,076,444 shares and none at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (605.9 ) — Additional paid-in capital 2,745.2 2,711.3 Accumulated deficit (707.1 ) (691.9 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (38.8 ) (4.5 ) Total equity 1,393.4 2,014.9 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,591.4 $ 7,998.5

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Vertiv Holdings Co (Dollars in millions) Three months ended March 31, 2024 Three months ended March 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (5.9 ) $ 50.3 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation 19.8 17.7 Amortization 48.9 48.9 Deferred income taxes (7.6 ) 3.4 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2.1 2.7 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 176.6 (4.2 ) Changes in operating working capital (99.7 ) (86.9 ) Stock based compensation 9.2 5.5 Other (5.9 ) 4.6 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 137.5 42.0 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (35.8 ) (27.8 ) Investments in capitalized software (0.7 ) (2.0 ) Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment — 12.4 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (36.5 ) (17.4 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from ABL revolving credit facility and short-term borrowings 190.0 100.2 Repayments of ABL revolving credit facility and short-term borrowings (190.0 ) (110.2 ) Repayment of long-term debt (5.3 ) (10.9 ) Dividend payment (9.3 ) — Repurchase of common shares (599.9 ) — Exercise of employee stock options 14.4 2.2 Employee taxes paid from shares withheld (3.0 ) (0.1 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (603.1 ) (18.8 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6.0 ) 1.8 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (508.1 ) 7.6 Beginning cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 788.6 273.2 Ending cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 280.5 $ 280.8 Changes in operating working capital Accounts receivable $ 9.9 $ (90.1 ) Inventories (106.5 ) (79.5 ) Other current assets (31.7 ) (1.2 ) Accounts payable 9.8 (62.3 ) Deferred revenue 100.0 144.2 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (68.5 ) (16.5 ) Income taxes (12.7 ) 18.5 Total changes in operating working capital $ (99.7 ) $ (86.9 )

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement this news release, we have included certain non-GAAP financial measures in the format of performance metrics. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our underlying business performance and trends.

