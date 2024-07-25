Vertiv Launches High-Density Prefabricated Modular Data Center Solution To Accelerate Global Deployment of AI Compute

Vertiv™ MegaMod™ CoolChip solution integrates best-in-class technologies, including high-density liquid cooling, to deliver turnkey AI critical digital infrastructure up to 50% faster than onsite build

WESTERVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With demand for AI-ready data center capacity outstripping supply, developers and operators are focused on bringing new capacity online as quickly as possible. To support this goal, Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today launched the Vertiv™ MegaMod™ CoolChip, a liquid cooling-equipped prefabricated modular (PFM) data center solution engineered to enable efficient and reliable AI computing. The solution can be configured to support the platforms of leading AI compute providers and scaled to customer requirements. By bringing together the quality and process efficiency enabled by offsite fabrication with best-in-class AI-ready technologies, MegaMod™ CoolChip can reduce the time to deploy AI critical digital infrastructure by up to 50%.









Building on Vertiv’s experience developing other prefabricated modular data centers, MegaMod CoolChip is designed to address the specific requirements of AI compute through a turnkey solution that integrates Vertiv™ CoolChip technology to support direct-to-chip liquid cooling, high-efficiency power protection and distribution, and other critical digital infrastructure technologies. The solution is available globally and can be used as a modular retrofit of an existing facility or as a new freestanding data center, supporting up to hundreds of kilowatts per row, up to multiple megawatts with prefabricated units.

“MegaMod CoolChip is a fully equipped critical digital infrastructure solution that customers can deploy quickly, and with confidence,” said Viktor Petik, vice president of Vertiv infrastructure solutions. “Factory assembly and testing in a controlled environment help to accelerate the time to build, as well as providing control over cost and schedules. The addition of this solution to our portfolio provides more flexibility to successfully accelerate AI.”

Designed for AI Compute

According to the latest research by Omdia, demand for prefabricated modular and micro data center solutions has been accelerated by AI, with Vertiv being cited as a global leader. Vertiv engineers have applied successful learnings around prefabricated solutions and the needs of AI deployments to the development of Vertiv™ MegaMod™ CoolChip solutions, to support the AI requirements of today – and tomorrow. Key features of the solution include:

High-density compute: MegaMod™ CoolChip supports IT systems from the customer’s chosen AI compute provider, including accelerated computing platforms, integrated into equipment racks with integrated plumbing and high-density Vertiv™ rack power distribution units (rPDUs). Customer selected integrated racks from AI compute providers may also be consolidated into the prefabricated units.

MegaMod™ CoolChip supports IT systems from the customer’s chosen AI compute provider, including accelerated computing platforms, integrated into equipment racks with integrated plumbing and high-density Vertiv™ rack power distribution units (rPDUs). Customer selected integrated racks from AI compute providers may also be consolidated into the prefabricated units. High-density liquid cooling infrastructure: Vertiv™ chillers and cooling distribution units (CDUs) provide safe and efficient management of cooling fluids to and from the rack. MegaMod CoolChip uses direct-to-chip cooling for high-power CPUs and GPUs by managing heat removal from components not serviced by the direct-to-chip cold plates. The balance between liquid and air cooling is tailored to the design of the AI compute platform to optimize efficiency.

Vertiv™ chillers and cooling distribution units (CDUs) provide safe and efficient management of cooling fluids to and from the rack. MegaMod CoolChip uses direct-to-chip cooling for high-power CPUs and GPUs by managing heat removal from components not serviced by the direct-to-chip cold plates. The balance between liquid and air cooling is tailored to the design of the AI compute platform to optimize efficiency. High-efficiency power protection and distribution : Vertiv™ power technologies provide power protection and distribution from the utility to the rack, including busway, switchgear, and compatibility with the high-efficiency Vertiv™ Trinergy™ uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and the Vertiv™ PowerNexus solution, which reduces the power system footprint through close coupling of the UPS and switchgear.

: Vertiv™ power technologies provide power protection and distribution from the utility to the rack, including busway, switchgear, and compatibility with the high-efficiency Vertiv™ Trinergy™ uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and the Vertiv™ PowerNexus solution, which reduces the power system footprint through close coupling of the UPS and switchgear. Modular assembly: MegaMod CoolChip arrives in prefabricated units, including the building enclosure and all building systems, that are assembled on site. It is also available in skid-mounted units, providing flexibility options for new builds, retrofits, and expansions. All of this is integrated in a clean and controlled factory environment, mitigating risks through assembly and testing processes.

MegaMod CoolChip arrives in prefabricated units, including the building enclosure and all building systems, that are assembled on site. It is also available in skid-mounted units, providing flexibility options for new builds, retrofits, and expansions. All of this is integrated in a clean and controlled factory environment, mitigating risks through assembly and testing processes. Single-source accountability: From initial consultation through configuration, fabrication, installation, commissioning, and lifecycle services, Vertiv manages all aspects of solution development to streamline processes, reducing demands on customer resources, and providing cost and schedule efficiencies.

The Vertiv MegaMod CoolChip solution can also enable the sustainability goals of data center operators and developers. By employing highly efficient advanced technologies, such as direct-to-chip liquid cooling and the Vertiv™ power infrastructure, MegaMod CoolChip data centers can improve Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) compared to data centers using traditional technologies, resulting in a lower carbon footprint.

For more information on Vertiv™ MegaMod™ CoolChip and other AI-ready solutions from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Sara Steindorf



T +314-982-1725



E sara.steindorf@fleishman.com