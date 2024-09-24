Vertiv Expands North American Production Capacity with New Infrastructure Solutions Manufacturing Facility

New South Carolina facility to support growing demand for integrated critical digital infrastructure solutions

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced a major expansion of its North American manufacturing operations with a new facility in Pelzer, South Carolina. The Vertiv Pelzer facility adds 215,000 square feet (about 20,000 square meters) of manufacturing space and is projected to create up to 300 additional skilled job opportunities at this location.









The Vertiv Pelzer facility will produce a variety of infrastructure solutions, including integrated modular solutions, modular power systems, and other integrated systems leveraging Vertiv’s portfolio of power, cooling, and IT infrastructure technologies for data centers. These prefabricated and pre-engineered solutions are fully factory pre-tested as a system, significantly reducing site labor requirements and overall data center time to market. Vertiv integrated modular solutions also provide a path for customers to confidently expand their operations in the future.

“Our global infrastructure solutions business is strong and growing, as the demand for AI accelerates and our customers see the value of an integrated approach to support faster compute deployment,” said Vertiv CEO Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi. “Increasing manufacturing capacity is critical to meeting the needs of our customers, and the Vertiv Pelzer operations are central to that mission for our Americas and global operations.”

In addition to the new Pelzer facility, Vertiv also has a switchgear and busbar manufacturing facility in nearby Anderson, South Carolina. Vertiv has increased capacity of its infrastructure solutions, switchgear and busbar businesses through increased utilization and footprint expansion in the United States, Mexico, Slovakia, United Arab Emirates, Ireland, and Northern Ireland.

