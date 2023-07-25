Vertex Energy Provides Operational Update for Second Quarter 2023

Renewable diesel (“RD”) production achieved full targeted production capacity of 8,000 bpd during the quarter, as planned

Conventional throughput volumes for the second quarter of 2023 of approximately 76,000 bpd to exceed previously forecasted 68,000-72,000 bpd range, reflecting active mitigation of expected supply disruption impact during quarter

Expected second quarter capture rate of 30%-35% below previously forecasted range of 50%-54%, negatively impacted by significant price volatility in fuels and refined product markets

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) (“Vertex” or “the Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today provided an update to its financial and operational outlook for the second quarter of 2023.

Renewable Diesel Maximum Production Target Achieved

Production of renewable diesel achieved the Phase I installed capacity target of 8,000 bpd during the second quarter, as anticipated. The validation of maximum throughput capacity provides important data related to the Company’s strategic approach for long-term optimization of the project. Currently, the Company continues to optimize production levels based on factors including commercial obligations and prevailing economic conditions, and does not anticipate providing near-term throughput targets at this time.

Second Quarter Conventional Throughput Volumes Expected to Exceed Prior Projections

Reported throughput volumes at the Company’s Mobile, Alabama Refinery (the “Mobile Refinery”) for the second quarter of 2023 are expected to be approximately 76,000 barrels per day (bpd), exceeding management’s prior expectations of 68,000 bpd to 72,000 bpd. Throughput volumes for the second quarter of 2023 reflect the ongoing consistency and reliability of operations at the Mobile Facility and effective supply chain management of crude oil feedstock supplies.

The prior forecast included an anticipated disruption to feedstock supply by certain vendors. Vertex’s feedstock procurement team successfully minimized the impact of the supply disruption event by actively sourcing alternative short-term supplies and effective inventory management.

Operating expenses per barrel for the second quarter of 2023 are estimated to total between $4.15 to $4.25 per barrel, or 7.6% over prior expectations at the mid-point. The increase reflects additional overhead expenses primarily driven by previously reported renewable diesel feedstock pumping system repair and restart. Capex is expected to be $30-$35 million, in-line with prior expectations.

Second Quarter Capture Rate Negatively Impacted by Unhedged Market Exposure, and Commodity Price Volatility

Capture rate on Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread is forecasted to be 30%-35%, below management’s previously forecasted 50%-54%. The reduction in capture rate reflects increased price volatility in fuel markets and broader commodity market pricing pressure.

Significant Downturn in Benchmark 2-1-1 Crack Spread – The Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread for the second quarter 2023 averaged $23.61 per barrel, reflecting a 25.3% decline from the reported first quarter 2023 average of $31.59 per barrel.

– The Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread for the second quarter 2023 averaged $23.61 per barrel, reflecting a 25.3% decline from the reported first quarter 2023 average of $31.59 per barrel. Market Pricing Erosion on Products Outside of 2-1-1 Crack Spread – During the quarter, the Company also experienced unexpected erosion in market prices for products, particularly Jet A and VGO, which fall outside of the benchmark Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread.

Updated 2Q 2023 Guidance Summary

Operating Guidance (as of 5/9/23) (as of 7/25/23) Operating Data: Mobile Refinery Throughput Volume (Mbpd)1 68-72 76 Capacity Utilization 94% 101% Direct Operating Expense ($/bbl) $3.80 – $4.00 $4.15 – $4.25 Capture Rate (%)2 50% – 54% 30% – 35% Capex ($/MM) $30 – $35 $30 – $35 Commodity Price Data:3 1Q23 2Q23 LLS Crude Oil ($/bbl) $78.83 $75.64 GC 2-1-1 Crack Spread ($/bbl) $31.59 $23.61 1. Preliminary actual throughput volume results (Mbpd = Thousand barrels per day) 2. Capture rate relates to benchmark Gulf Coast 2-1-1 Crack Spread 3. Commodity prices reflect average prices for the quarter

Benjamin P. Cowart, President and CEO of Vertex, stated, “We are pleased to report yet another milestone for our RD project: the validation of targeted throughput capacity for the renewable diesel plant at 8,000 barrels per day. We believe this is significant to our growth potential as it further demonstrates our team’s ability to execute end-to-end project deliverables safely and reliably. On the conventional side, our crude refining operations delivered throughput volumes above 100% of stated operational capacity, despite anticipated supply disruptions during the quarter.” Mr. Cowart continued, “While the recent shifts in market conditions and forces outside of our control have negatively impacted our second-quarter profitability on conventional fuels, we continue to advance our feedstock and renewable fuels strategies with continued focus on longer-term value creation.”

ABOUT VERTEX ENERGY

Houston-based Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR), is an energy transition company focused on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. Vertex owns a refinery in Mobile (AL) with an operable refining capacity of 75,000 barrels per day and more than 3.2 million barrels of product storage, positioning it as a leading supplier of fuels in the region. Vertex is also one of the largest processors of used motor oil in the U.S., with operations located in Houston and Port Arthur (TX), Marrero (LA), and Columbus (OH). Vertex also owns a facility, Myrtle Grove, located on a 41-acre industrial complex along the Gulf Coast in Belle Chasse, LA, with existing hydroprocessing and plant infrastructure assets, that include nine million gallons of storage. The Company has built a reputation as a key supplier of base oils to the lubricant manufacturing industry throughout North America.

