Verta Adds Free-tier Model Catalog to Help Companies Manage Their Machine Learning Models in Compliance with AI Regulations and Responsible AI Principles

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Verta, the Operational AI company, today announced that data scientists can now use, at no cost, Verta Model Catalog to easily, safely, and securely manage all their machine learning (ML) models as the first step in their organizations’ journey toward Responsible AI and compliance with the growing number of AI regulations.

The European Union last week advanced its draft EU AI Act closer to passing, with the bill now scheduled for a vote in the EU Parliament in June. The act imposes new risk assessment and documentation requirements for many AI systems. Like the EU’s GDPR law around data privacy and protection, the EU AI Act is expected to impact organizations in the US, UK and elsewhere outside the Union, including companies using Generative AI models like ChatGPT.

Verta Model Catalog lets data scientists publish all their models and model versions at no charge in a secure central catalog, along with all the relevant metadata, documentation and artifacts. After they register their models in the catalog, data scientists can share the models and related documentation with colleagues in other teams or departments in their organizations.

With one-click scanning of models for vulnerabilities, configurable governance checklists, and centralized access to training data and detailed audit logs, Verta Model Catalog helps organizations comply with regulatory reporting requirements and ensure compliance with Responsible AI principles like fairness, transparency, accountability, privacy and safety.

“The growing number of AI regulations has exposed a gap between the new reporting and governance requirements embodied in laws like the EU AI Act, on the one hand, and the rudimentary capabilities of legacy model registry and experiment tracking solutions that are incapable of supporting robust regulatory compliance and Responsible AI,” said Conrado Miranda, Chief Technology Officer at Verta.

Miranda explained that Verta Model Catalog can help an organization begin its journey toward regulatory compliance by providing a single system of record for all the company’s ML assets and allowing the organization to standardize its documentation to meet the requirements of AI regulations.

“Verta Model Catalog allows data scientists to securely share models with colleagues in other teams, who can also register for secure, free access to the catalog. Teams overseeing AI Governance, Model Risk Management and Responsible AI can use the catalog to configure process workflows with review checks to ensure that ML models are developed and deployed in a responsible, transparent, and ethical manner, while also maximizing the benefits that AI can offer,” Miranda said.

With free signup, data scientists can register and share an unlimited number of models in their catalog via the Verta online portal that offers enterprise-class security and privacy, along with online chat and email support. Users can share their models with an unlimited number of colleagues through their catalog. Verta Model Catalog automatically tracks model versions to monitor ML iterations and simplify updates, and users can alert colleagues to new versions and ensure that correct model versions are being used.

“We designed Verta Model Catalog in close collaboration with data scientists to make it easy for them to organize, manage, and monitor all their ML assets. We also made it easy for Data Science to work with all the relevant stakeholders across the machine learning lifecycle,” said Meeta Dash, VP Product with Verta. “At the same time, Verta Model Catalog enables executive visibility into all the organization’s models in production, providing insights into how the company’s ML assets are performing.”

For organizations that find Verta Model Catalog to be a valuable tool for organizing, documenting, and managing their machine learning model assets, Verta also offers solutions for model deployment and monitoring that extend and multiply the benefits of a company’s model catalog.

Learn more about Verta Model Catalog here. Verta will provide a public demonstration of Verta Model Catalog during a 30-minute webcast on Tuesday, May 9. Complimentary registration is available here.

About Verta

Verta is the Operational AI company. Verta enables enterprises to achieve the high-velocity data science and real-time machine learning required for the next generation of AI-enabled intelligent systems and devices. With extensive experience in data science and operational ML at Google, Twitter and NVIDIA, Verta’s founders established the company to fill a gap in tooling to operationalize ML. The Verta Operational AI Platform takes any ML model and instantaneously packages and delivers it using best-in-class DevOps support for CI/CD, operations and monitoring, while ensuring safe, reliable and scalable real-time AI deployments. Enterprises use Verta Model Catalog as their centralized control tower to manage machine learning assets throughout the ML lifecycle, from development, staging and production to archive. Gartner named Verta a 2022 Cool Vendor for “AI Core Technologies — Scaling AI in the Enterprise.” Based in Menlo Park, California, Verta is backed by Intel Capital and General Catalyst. For more information go to www.verta.ai or follow @VertaAI.

