Verse Fantasy Announces ‘VerseOdds’ Integration with FantasyPros and RotoWire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verse Fantasy, a leading real money gaming platform, today announced groundbreaking integrations with two of the most popular fantasy football subscription services, FantasyPros and RotoWire. Starting this season, paid subscribers of the two fantasy football platforms will be able to access Verse Fantasy odds directly within their existing online dashboards.





This strategic move is part of Verse Fantasy’s ongoing efforts to deliver a first of its kind fantasy sports experience by bringing together the best tools and players in the industry.

“Integrations with FantasyPros and RotoWire are a major step forward for us,” said Dan Zimmermann, CEO of Verse Gaming. “These platforms are trusted by millions of fantasy sports enthusiasts, and by embedding our odds directly into their ecosystems, we’re making it easier than ever for users to engage with our platform and elevate their game.”

The integration will allow users of FantasyPros and RotoWire to view their Verse Fantasy odds as they manage their fantasy teams, making it seamless to participate in Verse’s unique contests. Verse Fantasy’s LeagueSync feature, which allows users to sync their existing fantasy football teams from any provider, has been fully integrated, enabling users to create roster vs. roster DFS contests. These contests can be played over the winner of a weekly matchup, how many points each team scores, or even season long championship winners.

“The personalization of Verse Fantasy is what makes it special,” said Jack Gorelick, COO of Verse Fantasy. “We’re not just another platform; we’re offering a way to make fantasy football even more engaging and rewarding. Competing against your league for real money on the teams you’ve built yourself adds a whole new level of excitement.”

Verse Fantasy is also launching the Verse Creator League this fall, an e-sports style competition that will see ten prominent fantasy football content creators go head-to-head in a league of their own. With a combined following of over one million fans, this promotion is set to drive significant engagement and visibility for the budding platform.

As football season approaches, Verse Fantasy is rolling out its fall promotional campaign with the slogan “Win Every Week, with Verse Fantasy.” The campaign encapsulates the platform’s core promise: allowing users to experience the thrill of victory every single week, rather than waiting for the end of the season.

“We’re excited to show fantasy football fans what Verse Fantasy can do,” added Zimmermann. “This fall is just the beginning of what we have planned, and we’re thrilled to have FantasyPros and RotoWire as partners in this journey.”

For more details about the integration and how to get started, visit www.versegaming.com.

About Verse Fantasy

Verse Fantasy is a real money gaming platform that redefines the fantasy sports experience by integrating innovative features like LeagueSync with traditional DFS contests. Founded by Dan Zimmermann and David Rosen, the company is headquartered in New York City.

Contacts

Media:



Daniel Zimmermann



CEO



dan@versegaming.com

www.versegaming.com