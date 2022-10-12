Versaterm Public Safety Acquires Leader in Data Integration and Case Management, FivePoint Solutions, to Expand Ecosystem Capabilities

Data integration capabilities enable courts, public safety agencies and professionals to increase operational efficiency and accuracy, improve transparency, and foster safer communities

OTTAWA, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#versaterm—Versaterm Public Safety, a global public safety solutions company, announced today the acquisition of FivePoint Solutions, a data integration solutions company for the judicial and public safety space, to strengthen its public safety ecosystem with comprehensive data exchange capabilities that provide anytime, anywhere access to accurate, up-to-date information, enabling smarter insights, decisions, and actions.

The rapidly shifting public safety landscape means agencies and professionals must generate exponential value from new strategies and tools they employ. Versaterm’s selective acquisitions address these challenges by expanding the unparalleled data accuracy and availability of its Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) and Records Management System (RMS) and building an ecosystem that offers greater levels of interoperability.

“The expansion reflects our planned acquisition and organic growth strategy, focused on a longstanding commitment to empowering public safety agencies and courts to work more efficiently and effectively,” said Warren Loomis, President and CEO of Versaterm Public Safety. “FivePoint Solutions brings an essential component of data integration to our ecosystem. We are excited to welcome the team to the Versaterm Public Safety family.”

Founded in 2009 with headquarters in Lexington, S.C., FivePoint’s leadership team and employees will expand the technical capacity and next-level information sharing of the combined organization. Its data integration capabilities with local, state, and national criminal justice data sources simplify database searches for fast and accurate data access that adheres to national standards:

FocalPoint – offering a real-time integration of disparate data through federated queries and consolidated returns

– offering a real-time integration of disparate data through federated queries and consolidated returns StreetSmart™ – providing a real-time, intelligence-sharing platform and communications solution for law enforcement agencies to improve situational awareness, decision making, officer safety, and crime reduction

– providing a real-time, intelligence-sharing platform and communications solution for law enforcement agencies to improve situational awareness, decision making, officer safety, and crime reduction CaseWorX – streamlining court system workflows and providing comprehensive case management for probation, pretrial, and drug courts to achieve more just outcomes

– streamlining court system workflows and providing comprehensive case management for probation, pretrial, and drug courts to achieve more just outcomes CaseWorX for Schools – offering school districts and law enforcement early intervention opportunities through proactive monitoring and threat assessments

“We have spent the last 13 years evolving our judicial and public safety services and solutions for simplified access to accurate information to enable efficient operations, officer and community safety, and just outcomes. Now, we look forward to bringing our expertise to Versaterm Public Safety,” said Ro Lucas, CEO of FivePoint Solutions.

FivePoint Solutions is the latest acquisition for Versaterm Public Safety. Berenson & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to FivePoint Solutions. The addition is part of a broader strategy designed to integrate best-in-class technology that supports public safety work from community engagement to case closure. It will enhance Versaterm’s ability to provide more value as an industry-leading provider of an end-to-end public safety ecosystem of solutions.

About Versaterm Public Safety:

For more than 40 years, Versaterm Public Safety has defined the future of public safety software, delivering success to agencies, large and small, with an end-to-end ecosystem of solutions from community engagement to case closure. A Banneker Partners portfolio company, Versaterm’s dedication to public safety is demonstrated by an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, development of innovative software solutions powered by advanced technologies, and a team dedicated to making a difference in the lives of those sworn to serve. For more information, visit versaterm.com.

About FivePoint Solutions:

Founded in 2009 in South Carolina. FivePoint Solutions has grown to become an industry leader in innovative State and Local software solutions. Since its inception, FivePoints has designed its products with an emphasis on integration and automation with a common goal of making critical data easily accessible for improved decision-making. For more information, visit myfivepoint.com.

