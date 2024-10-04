Versa Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN for Fifth Year in a Row

Versa is One of Only Three Vendors to be Included in Gartner Magic Quadrant Reports for Single-Vendor SASE, Security Service Edge, and SD-WAN

Versa, the global leader in Universal Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced that Gartner has again positioned it as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN report. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Versa has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in SD-WAN/WAN Edge Infrastructure. Versa is one of only three companies worldwide, and the only private company, to be included in all the Gartner Magic Quadrant reports related to SASE, including the Gartner Single-Vendor SASE Magic Quadrant, the Gartner Security Service Edge (SSE) Magic Quadrant, and the Gartner SD-WAN Magic Quadrant.





The 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN report evaluated 11 different vendors, with Versa recognized as a Leader for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. A complimentary copy of the report is available at https://www.versa-networks.com/resources/reports/versa-recognized-as-a-leader-in-the-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-sd-wan/.

“We are delighted to be recognized as a Leader for the fifth consecutive year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN,” said Kumar Mehta, Versa Founder and CDO. “Versa is deeply committed to serving our enterprise and service provider customers by delivering innovative, adaptive solutions that support global connectivity, reduce complexity, and enhance security at every edge.”

With tens of thousands of customers, hundreds of thousands of sites, and a significant number of very large financial services, retailer, manufacturer, high-tech, public sector, and healthcare customers, Versa has demonstrated that it is the innovator in delivering mission critical secure networking solutions. Customers look to Versa to help them solve some of their most challenging security and networking needs, including support for hybrid work models, multi-cloud connectivity, and mobile 5G and satellite networking.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN, By Jonathan Forest, Karen Brown, Nauman Raja, 30 September 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

