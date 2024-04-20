Versa Networks Recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge

Versa is One of Only Three SASE Vendors to be Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrants for Single-Vendor SASE, SD-WAN, and Security Service Edge

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Gartner–Versa Networks, the global leader in AI/ML-powered Unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Software Defined WAN (SD-WAN), today announced it is recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE) which will help buyers evaluate 10 key vendors, ideally in the context of a SASE strategy and long before contracts are due for renewal. Versa is one of only three SASE vendors to be recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrants for Single-Vendor SASE, SD-WAN, and Security Service Edge.





According to Gartner, “By 2026, 85% of organizations seeking to secure their web, SaaS and private applications will obtain the security capabilities from a security service edge (SSE) offering. Gartner defines security service edge (SSE) as a solution that secures access to the web, cloud services and private applications regardless of the location of the user or the device they are using or where that application is hosted. SSE protects users from malicious and inappropriate content on the web and provides enhanced security and visibility for the SaaS and private applications accessed by end users.”1

“We are pleased to be recognized as one of the 10 evaluated vendors in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge,” said Kelly Ahuja, Versa CEO. “Versa has been delivering network security since the company was founded. We believe this report highlights our position in the SASE market, as one of one of only three SASE vendors to be recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrants for Single-Vendor SASE, SD-WAN, and Security Service Edge.”

With tens of thousands of customers, hundreds of thousands of sites, and a significant number of very large financial services, retailer, manufacturer, high-tech, public sector, and healthcare customers worldwide, Versa has demonstrated that it is the innovator in delivering mission critical secure networking solutions. Customers look to Versa to help them solve some of their most challenging security and networking needs, including support for hybrid work, multi-cloud connectivity, and mobile 5G and satellite networking.

A complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge is available at https://versa-networks.com/resources/reports/2024-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-security-service-edge/.

1 Gartner, Inc. “Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge,” by Charlie Winckless, Thomas Lintemuth, Dale Koeppen, published 15 April 2024.

About Versa Networks

Versa, the leader in single-vendor Unified SASE platforms, delivers AI/ML-powered SSE and SD-WAN solutions. The platform provides networking and security with true multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and service providers. Thousands of customers globally, with hundreds of thousands of sites and millions of users, trust Versa with their mission critical networks and security. Versa is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, BlackRock, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures, and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) @versanetworks.

