Versa Networks Recognized as a Challenger in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE

Receives Highest Score for Network Starter Kit Use Case in the Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Single-Vendor SASE

One of Only Three Vendors to be Included in Gartner Magic Quadrants for Single-Vendor SASE, Security Service Edge, and SD-WAN

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CyberRatings–Versa Networks, the global leader in Universal Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced it has been recognized as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE. In addition, out of nine vendors, Versa received the highest score for the Network Starter Kit Use Case in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Single-Vendor SASE. Versa is the only private company to be recognized in all the Gartner Magic Quadrant reports related to SASE, including the Gartner Single-Vendor SASE Magic Quadrant, the Gartner Security Service Edge (SSE) Magic Quadrant, and the Gartner SD-WAN Magic Quadrant.





According to Gartner, “Gartner defines single-vendor secure access service edge (SASE) offerings as those that deliver multiple converged-network and security-as-a-service capabilities, such as software-defined WAN, secure web gateway, cloud access security broker, network firewalling and zero trust network access. These offerings use a cloud-centric architecture and are delivered by one vendor.”1

“We are thrilled to be recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE for a second consecutive year, believing this affirms our commitment to provide enterprises with an AI-powered unified SASE platform that protects every cloud, WAN, and LAN edge,” said Kelly Ahuja, Versa CEO. “Versa delivers a proven solution trusted by both enterprises and service providers globally. Some of the greatest benefits our customers receive from deploying the VersaONE Universal SASE platform are an improved security posture, better application experience, improved operational efficiency, and lower TCO.”

With tens of thousands of customers, hundreds of thousands of sites, and a significant number of very large financial services, retailer, manufacturer, high-tech, public sector, and healthcare customers, Versa has demonstrated that it is the innovator in delivering mission critical secure networking solutions. Customers look to Versa to help them solve some of their most challenging security and networking needs, including support for hybrid work, multi-cloud connectivity, and mobile 5G and satellite networking.

A complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE report is available at https://versa-networks.com/resources/reports/versa-networks-recognized-as-a-challenger-in-the-2024-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-single-vendor-sase-report/.

1 Gartner, Inc. “Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE,” by Andrew Lerner, Neil MacDonald, Jonathan Forest, Charlie Winckless, published 3 July 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Versa Networks

Versa, a global leader in SASE, enables organizations to create self-protecting networks that radically simplify and automate their network and security infrastructure. Powered by AI, the VersaONE Universal SASE platform delivers converged SSE, SD-WAN, and SD-LAN solutions that protect data and defend against cyberthreats while delivering a superior digital experience. Thousands of customers globally, with hundreds of thousands of sites and millions of users trust Versa with their mission critical networks and security. Versa is privately held and funded by investors such as Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, and BlackRock. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com and follow Versa on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) @versanetworks.

Versa Networks, VOS, the Versa logo, and Versa Titan are or may be registered trademarks of Versa Networks, Inc.

Contacts

Dan Spalding



dspalding@versa-networks.com

(408) 960-9297