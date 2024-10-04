Versa Again Scores Highest for Large Hybrid WAN Use Case in 2024 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for SD-WAN Report

Versa Also Ranked Second Highest for On-Premises Security Sensitive WAN Use Case and Third Highest for Cloud-First WAN Use Case

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Versa, the global leader in Universal Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced that it has been ranked highest in the Large Hybrid WAN Use Case for the fifth consecutive year, as published in the 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities for SD-WAN report. This use case is “for larger organizations with more than 100 sites that operate a hybrid environment with branch locations connecting to both on-premises data centers as well as cloud workloads”.





The 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities for SD-WAN report evaluated 11 vendors, and Versa scored highest in the Large Hybrid WAN Use Case, second highest in the On-Premises Security Sensitive WAN Use Case, and third highest in the Cloud-First WAN Use Case. A complimentary copy of the report is available at https://www.versa-networks.com/resources/reports/versa-again-received-highest-product-score-for-large-hybrid-wan-use-case-in-2024-gartner-critical-capabilities-for-sd-wan-report/.

“We are thrilled to once again be recognized with the highest score in the Large Hybrid WAN Use Case,” said Apurva Mehta, Co-Founder and CTO of Versa. “We believe this is a recognition of the exceptional value that Versa Secure SD-WAN provides to global enterprises. We feel our scores in the 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities for SD-WAN report also underscore the strong partnerships we cultivate with our customers, who share their strategic needs with us and place their trust in our ability to meet those expectations.”

With tens of thousands of customers, hundreds of thousands of sites, and a significant number of very large financial services, retailer, manufacturer, high-tech, public sector, and healthcare customers, Versa has demonstrated that it is the innovator in delivering mission critical secure networking solutions. Customers look to Versa to help them solve some of their most challenging security and networking needs, including support for hybrid work models, multi-cloud connectivity, and mobile 5G and satellite networking.

The report was published as “Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure” in the years 2020-2021. Versa was recognized as Versa (VOS) in the 2022 and 2020 reports, and as Versa Networks (VOS) in the 2021 report.

