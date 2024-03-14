Verizon Prepaid Launches its Best Deal This Year

Get the iPhone SE (3rd Gen) for only $49 after a $100 service credit when you purchase a Verizon Prepaid Unlimited Plan and make six service payments

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Customers can always get more with Verizon Prepaid, and now they can get the brand’s best deal this year: the iPhone SE (3rd Gen) for $49 after a $100 service credit with the purchase of any new Verizon Prepaid Unlimited plan and the completion of six monthly service payments.* Available now through May 14, the phone offers a brilliant 4.7-inch display and lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip and 5G.





“We are continually pushing the envelope when it comes to providing value to our customers,” said Cheryl Gresham, VP and CMO at Verizon Value. “We are known as a great choice for a no-contract, no-credit check wireless service and for offering awesome and affordable smartphones that fit your life.”

This new, limited-time deal offers more consumers access to iPhones, including the super powerful A15 Bionic chip, which loads apps in a flash and works with an enhanced battery and iOS to boost battery life.** These iPhones also come equipped with Touch ID: a fast, simple, secure way to unlock the phone, sign in to apps, and pay for things with the touch of a finger.

Verizon Prepaid helps wireless users find multiple ways to save. For instance, customers can stack this offer with Autopay, Loyalty discounts, and multiline discounts so they can take more control over their finances and their wireless experiences. The deal is the latest example of Verizon Prepaid’s commitment to making the network America relies on accessible to all and is available online at www.verizon.com/plans/prepaid and in-stores at Verizon and Walmart.

In addition to Verizon Prepaid, Verizon offers a wide range of prepaid options through a portfolio of brands that match every customer’s need including: Total by Verizon, Straight Talk, and Visible.

Visit www.verizon.com/plans/prepaid for more information.

* Requires purchase and activation of iPhone SE (3rd Gen) on a new Verizon Prepaid Unlimited plan to get the device for $149. $100 credit applied to Account Owner’s account after 6 monthly payments. Line must remain active on Unlimited plan. Credit will not apply if eligibility req’s are no longer met. While supplies last. Offer ends 5/14/24. Offer can be combined with Multiline and Auto Pay discounts.

**Battery life varies by use and configuration. See apple.com/batteries for more information.

