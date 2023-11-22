Verizon Phone Black Friday Deals (2023): Early iPhone 15, Pixel 8, Galaxy S23 & More Phone Sales Revealed by Deal Tomato

A review of the top early Black Friday Verizon phone deals for 2023. Browse all the best iPhone 15 Pro Max, Galaxy S23 Ultra & more savings below
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our comparison of all the best early Verizon phone deals for Black Friday 2023, featuring the top deals on the moto, Pixel 8 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and more phones. Explore the full range of deals listed below.
Best Verizon iPhone 15 Deals:
- Save up to $830 on the Apple iPhone 15 smartphone (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $300 on Verizon iPhone 15, 15 Pro & 15 Pro Max (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $1,000 on the Apple iPhone 15 Pro (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $1,000 on the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $930 on the Apple iPhone 15 Plus (Verizon.com)
More Verizon iPhone Deals:
- Save up to $1,000 on iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $650 on Verizon iPhone 14, 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $825 on iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro & 13 Pro Max (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $705 on iPhone 12 smartphones (Verizon.com)
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of Verizon iPhones (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $430 on the iPhone SE (Verizon.com)
Best Verizon Samsung Galaxy Deals:
- Save up to $1000 on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $1000 on the Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra & FE (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $840 on Samsung Galaxy S22 phones (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $1000 on the Galaxy Z Fold5 smartphone with qualified trade-in (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $1000 on Galaxy Z Flip5 compact phone with qualified trade-in (Verizon.com)
Best Verizon Google Pixel Deals:
- Save up to $1000 on a wide range of Google Pixel phones with qualified trade-in (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $1000 on the Google Pixel 8 Pro with qualified trade-in (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $800 on the Pixel 8 phone with qualified trade-in (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $1000 on the Google Pixel Fold (Verizon.com)
- Save on Pixel 7 & 7 Pro phones (Verizon.com)
- Save on Pixel 6 & 6 Pro phones (Verizon.com)
Best Verizon Motorola Deals:
- Save up to $850 on a wide range of Motorola phones on a new line (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $850 on the Motorola edge, edge+ & edge 5G (Verizon.com)
