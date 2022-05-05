Verizon Business and Extreme Networks Partner to Deliver Connectivity and Network Insights to Large Venues and Stadiums Across the Asia Pacific and European Regions

Home Business Wire Verizon Business and Extreme Networks Partner to Deliver Connectivity and Network Insights...
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced a strategic partnership with Verizon Business (Nasdaq: VRZN) expected to create best-in-class connectivity and network insight solutions for large venues and stadiums across EMEA. The partnership was unveiled as part of the launch of Verizon’s International Stadium and Venue Practice.

Leveraging the powerful combination of Verizon’s private 5G solution and Extreme’s Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Analytics solutions, large venues and stadiums will be able to create immersive, next-generation fan experiences, while unlocking network insights to drive better operational and business decisions. The strategic partnership builds on Verizon and Extreme’s joint successes completing deployments for organizations like the NHL®, NASCAR and the NFL in the United States. Extreme also announced today that it has selected Verizon as a deployment partner to roll out connectivity solutions at Old Trafford Stadium for Manchester United.

Extreme’s Chief Operating Officer Norman Rice will join Tami Erwin, Executive Vice President and Group CEO, Verizon Business, and Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Business to discuss Verizon’s new international stadium practice today at 10:15 a.m. BST during Verizon’s private International Media and Analyst Day Event at Verizon’s 5G Lab, based in London.

Extreme solutions have undergone in-depth testing and verification in Verizon labs to ensure they meet the functionality, security and performance expected by Verizon customers.

Executive Perspectives

Scott Lawrence, Group Vice President, Verizon Business Europe

“Our partner ecosystem plays a key role in our International Stadium and Venue strategy, and we are pleased to welcome Extreme into this community. Given our history of success jointly deploying Verizon 5G and Extreme Wi-Fi solutions in some of the world’s largest and most prestigious venues in the U.S., we’ve formalized our relationship into an official strategic partnership that will enable us to continue to deliver that same level of expertise, innovation and impact to large venues across the European and Asia Pacific regions.”

Norman Rice, Chief Operating Officer, Extreme Networks

“Together with Verizon, we’ve been able to completely transform the role that the network plays in how fans interact, engage and show brand affinity, while providing leagues, clubs and teams with insights that allow them to personalize and operationalize to perfection. Extreme Wi-Fi and Verizon 5G are better together when it comes to creating advanced and uninterrupted connectivity with high speed, low latency and high capacity – to power everything from mobile ticketing, cashless transactions and legalized sports betting to next-generation immersive experiences like in-stadium AR/VR. As a key partner in Verizon’s new Global Venue practice, we anticipate many more years of joint success in creating new ways to improve the in-stadium experience for all.”

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme’s website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

