 Veritonic Unveils Pioneering Audience Insights Solution to Deliver Accurate, Scalable Podcast Demographic Data

Accurate audience data has long been a challenge for the podcasting industry, with traditional solutions often being unreliable, costly, or incomplete. Veritonic’s Audience Insights solution bridges this gap by leveraging a sophisticated, multi-source approach to provide clearer, more actionable insights into listener demographics. By combining various data inputs and methodologies, Veritonic ensures accuracy, scale, and affordability without relying on a single source.

"With the rapid growth of podcasting, advertisers and publishers need reliable audience data to drive smarter decisions," said Scott Simonelli, CEO of Veritonic. "Our Audience Insights solution finally delivers an accurate, scalable, and cost-effective way to understand podcast audiences at a deeper level, ensuring that brands and creators can maximize engagement and revenue."

Among the networks that have explored the solution is True Native Media, a premier podcast representation agency. "Access to accurate and affordable demographic data is crucial for podcast advertisers and networks alike," said Heather Osgood, CEO and Founder of True Native Media. "Veritonic's Audience Insights solution demonstrates a strong capability to provide the clarity needed to better understand listeners and optimize both content and advertising strategies."

About Veritonic

World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic’s comprehensive audio analytics and research platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences. For more information, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

About True Native Media

True Native Media is a leading podcast representation firm dedicated to connecting podcasters with advertisers to create impactful and engaging content. Through innovative advertising solutions, True Native Media enables brands to effectively reach their target audiences in the thriving podcasting ecosystem.

